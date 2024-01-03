en English
International Relations

Israel’s Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu’s Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
Israel’s Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu’s Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?

In a recent development that has sent ripples through the Israeli political landscape, the Supreme Court has overturned a controversial law passed by the coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The legislation, known as ‘the reasonableness bill,’ was aimed at limiting the power of courts to cancel government decisions deemed ‘extremely unreasonable.’

Netanyahu’s Far-Right Coalition Faces a Blow

The Netanyahu coalition’s attempt to restrict courts from overturning government actions was effectively thwarted by the Supreme Court’s decision. This law would have fundamentally altered the balance of power in Israel’s democracy. It was a part of a broader package of reforms designed to give the hard-right coalition government more control over the appointment of judges and the removal of independent legal advisors from government ministries.

The court’s ruling, seen as a blow to Netanyahu’s efforts to overhaul the court, has led to widespread protests and raised questions about the future of the country’s domestic political crisis amidst an ongoing war in Gaza.

(Read Also: UN Condemns Israeli Military Strike on Khan Younis, Raises Human Rights Concerns)

National Security Minister’s Controversial Remarks

Adding fuel to the fire, the far-right Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has made some deeply controversial remarks. He and Bezalel Smotrich, another far-right Israeli cabinet minister, have advocated for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza. Ben-Gvir has also suggested sending Jewish settlers to repopulate the Palestinian territory. His history of inciting racism and supporting a terrorist group has further escalated tensions.

Implications for Regional Stability and International Diplomacy

These developments have potential implications for the peace process and the lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. They also raise concerns about how this shift to the right could impact Israel’s relationships with other countries, including its close ally, the United States. In the wake of these events, the need for national unity during the ongoing conflict with Hamas has become even more pressing.

Despite facing criticism for his handling of the situation and calls for his resignation, Netanyahu remains firmly in charge, using the war as a platform for political gain. His nationalist approach and maneuvering between coalition partners have delayed decisions about Israel’s post-war plans, causing a divide among critics and supporters.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s ruling, coupled with the inflammatory remarks from far-right ministers, underscores the underlying divisions in Israeli society. It also highlights the potential threats to regional stability and international diplomacy posed by the current state of the Israeli government under Netanyahu.

(Read Also: Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding)

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

