Israel

Israel’s Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary’s Power

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:02 pm EST
In a landmark decision that strikes at the heart of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul, Israel’s Supreme Court has reversed a contentious piece of legislation, underscoring the ongoing political struggle enveloping the nation. The law in question, aimed at restraining the judiciary’s power and preventing judges from invalidating government actions deemed ‘unreasonable,’ has been annulled in a closely contested 8-to-7 vote by a full assembly of 15 justices. This ruling, seen as a significant defeat for Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition, reinstates judicial review, a vital element in maintaining checks and balances within the Israeli system of governance.

Preserving Checks and Balances

The proposed overhaul sought to curb the court’s power, sparking widespread protests and threatening to instigate a constitutional crisis. The law, enacted by the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in July, was the first step in a planned comprehensive reform of the justice system. Its reversal comes as a significant blow to Netanyahu and his hard-line allies who intended for the national legislature to have the final say over the legality of legislation and other pivotal decisions.

The Importance of the ‘Reasonableness’ Bill

Known as the ‘reasonableness’ bill, the law polarized the nation, triggering hundreds of thousands of protesters to demand its revocation and Netanyahu’s resignation. Critics argued that it would pave the way for corruption and improper appointments, diminishing the critical checks and balances between branches of government. Supporters, however, posited that it would limit the power of unelected judges, thereby strengthening democracy.

The Implications of the Court’s Decision

The court’s decision, while seen as a move to safeguard Israel’s democratic character, threatens to reignite societal tensions that preceded the country’s war against Hamas. The potential for renewed protests and the impact on the military’s readiness, should the overhaul efforts be revived, are palpable risks. Despite the potential for civil unrest, the decision has been lauded by human rights organizations and activist groups, who view it as an essential step in safeguarding Israeli democracy. The ruling also reinforces the court’s authority to overthrow major pieces of legislation, a power contest by Netanyahu and his allies.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets.

