Israel

Israel’s Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Judicial Reform Law

In a crucial turn of events, the Supreme Court of Israel has invalidated a pivotal component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform bill. The law, originally passed in July, aimed to inhibit judges from overturning government decisions deemed unreasonable. This controversial legislation had spurred widespread protests throughout the nation, prompting fears of a constitutional crisis and the undermining of the judiciary’s power.

The Supreme Court’s decision was decided by a close 8-7 vote and based on the premise that the law could inflict severe harm on Israel’s democratic character. A broader 12-3 vote affirmed the justices’ authority to overturn Basic Laws, functioning as Israel’s informal constitution.

This judgement represents a significant setback for Netanyahu and his right-wing allies who argued that the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, should be the final arbiter of legal matters, not the judiciary. However, critics view this as an effort to consolidate power by Netanyahu who is currently facing corruption charges.

Repercussions of the Decision

Netanyahu’s reform plan, introduced after his government took office, aimed to curtail the power of judges and alter the appointment process, ostensibly to vest more power in elected officials. The judicial reform efforts had been temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of a war with Gaza on October 7, which led to numerous casualties and brought temporary unity to the country.

The court’s verdict could potentially reignite tensions and provoke renewed protests, affecting national unity and the readiness of military reservists. These reservists form the backbone of Israel’s defense forces and had previously protested against the judicial overhaul.

Role of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court plays an indispensable role in maintaining checks and balances within the Israeli political system. This ruling underscores the judiciary’s role in safeguarding democratic principles and preventing corruption. The court’s decision has been hailed as a significant public victory for democracy and could test the cohesion of the emergency government formed to manage the war against Hamas.

The ruling’s implications could be far-reaching, potentially leading to a constitutional crisis between the judicial and legislative branches of government. This landmark case in Israeli jurisprudence has set a precedent, with the justices arguing that the standard of reasonableness is a key tool for judges to protect against arbitrary government overreach, particularly in Israel which lacks a formal constitution.

Israel Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

