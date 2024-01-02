Israel’s Supreme Court Invalidates Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul: Democracy or Crisis?

In an unprecedented move, Israel’s Supreme Court has invalidated a crucial element of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul. This decision, made on the last working day of the court’s outgoing president, Esther Hayut, has the potential to reignite societal tensions and threatens to plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis.

Overturning a Controversial Law

The law, enacted in July, prohibited judges from annulling government actions deemed ‘unreasonable.’ Critics argued this could pave the way for corruption and the appointment of unqualified individuals to prominent positions. The Supreme Court, however, by a tight vote, emphasized the severe harm the law posed to Israel’s democratic character. It also reaffirmed its authority to overturn ‘Basic Laws,’ which serve as Israel’s informal constitution.

Implications on National Unity and Military Readiness

Passage of this controversial law had previously prompted mass protests and political division, leading to its temporary suspension following the conflict with Hamas that began with an attack on October 7. The Supreme Court’s ruling now threatens to reopen these societal fissures, potentially impacting national unity and military readiness. It also presents a challenge to the emergency government formed to manage the war against Hamas.

Shifting Power to Elected Officials

Supporters of the overhaul argue it would bolster democracy by transferring power to elected officials. Detractors, however, see it as an attempt by Netanyahu, who is currently facing corruption charges, to consolidate power and weaken checks and balances.

Despite the clear ruling, there’s a possibility that Netanyahu’s government may disregard it, risking further constitutional conflict over the separation of powers. This precarious situation has drawn international attention, with the U.S. advising Netanyahu to seek a wider consensus before proceeding with such plans.