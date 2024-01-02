en English
Israel

Israel’s Supreme Court Invalidates Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul: Democracy or Crisis?

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
Israel’s Supreme Court Invalidates Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul: Democracy or Crisis?

In an unprecedented move, Israel’s Supreme Court has invalidated a crucial element of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul. This decision, made on the last working day of the court’s outgoing president, Esther Hayut, has the potential to reignite societal tensions and threatens to plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis.

Overturning a Controversial Law

The law, enacted in July, prohibited judges from annulling government actions deemed ‘unreasonable.’ Critics argued this could pave the way for corruption and the appointment of unqualified individuals to prominent positions. The Supreme Court, however, by a tight vote, emphasized the severe harm the law posed to Israel’s democratic character. It also reaffirmed its authority to overturn ‘Basic Laws,’ which serve as Israel’s informal constitution.

Implications on National Unity and Military Readiness

Passage of this controversial law had previously prompted mass protests and political division, leading to its temporary suspension following the conflict with Hamas that began with an attack on October 7. The Supreme Court’s ruling now threatens to reopen these societal fissures, potentially impacting national unity and military readiness. It also presents a challenge to the emergency government formed to manage the war against Hamas.

Shifting Power to Elected Officials

Supporters of the overhaul argue it would bolster democracy by transferring power to elected officials. Detractors, however, see it as an attempt by Netanyahu, who is currently facing corruption charges, to consolidate power and weaken checks and balances.

Despite the clear ruling, there’s a possibility that Netanyahu’s government may disregard it, risking further constitutional conflict over the separation of powers. This precarious situation has drawn international attention, with the U.S. advising Netanyahu to seek a wider consensus before proceeding with such plans.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

