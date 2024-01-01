en English
Israel

Israel’s Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu’s Judicial Reform Plans

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans

In a significant ruling that challenges Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plans, Israel’s Supreme Court has asserted its constitutional power. The court has overturned a law that was part of Netanyahu’s controversial reform plan, a move that has provoked deep divisions within Israel. The law in question, passed in July, prevented judges from invalidating government decisions deemed unreasonable. The Supreme Court’s ruling, supported by a 12 out of 15 majority, paves the way for a potential constitutional showdown.

Supreme Court Asserts Constitutional Power

The court’s ruling strikes at the heart of Netanyahu’s contentious plan, aimed at weakening the Supreme Court’s authority. Overhauling the judiciary has been a cornerstone of Netanyahu’s tenure, leading to months of mass protests and drawing international scrutiny. The Supreme Court’s recent decision has the potential to reignite these tensions. National Security Minister Ben Gvir has labeled the court’s decision as ‘dangerous’ and ‘anti-democratic,’ reflecting the schism this ruling could precipitate.

Implications for Netanyahu’s Government

The ramifications of this decision extend beyond the immediate legal implications. The ruling brings to the fore the question of Israel’s core democratic character, a topic that has been increasingly contentious under Netanyahu’s government. Critics argue that the contentious overhaul could pave the way for corruption and the appointment of unqualified individuals to significant roles. The ruling, therefore, stands as a victory for proponents of checks and balances within Israel’s system of governance.

Israel’s Defense Forces Announce Partial Withdrawal

Amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) announced the partial withdrawal of military brigades from the Gaza Strip. This decision, advocated by the Biden administration, signals a shift to the next phase of operations in northern Gaza. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, with the establishment of a camp for displaced persons in Khan Younis and a dire situation for cancer patients running out of medication due to the conflict. The IDF’s withdrawal is seen as a preparation for a long-term conflict while also aiming to mitigate damage to Israel’s economy.

Israel Military Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

