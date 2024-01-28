Israel's National Security Chief Questions Internal Involvement in October 7 Attacks Amid Gaza Crisis

On October 7, a grave incident shook Israel when it suffered an attack from the Palestinian group, Hamas. In the aftermath, Tzvika Foghel, head of Israel's National Security Committee, has voiced his apprehensions about possible internal involvement in the attacks, hinting at the presence of 'traitors within'. He has raised doubts about the Israeli intelligence's claim of being completely in the dark about the impending attack.

Foghel's concerns revolve around the striking contrast between Israel's proven intelligence capabilities, exemplified by the assassination of a nuclear scientist in Iran, and the apparent intelligence lapse concerning the Gaza events. If the conspiracy theory of traitors within is unfounded, it indicates a significant level of unprofessionalism and irresponsibility within the Israeli military and intelligence units. This situation would demand a complete overhaul of units and leadership generations.

Unresolved Crisis in Gaza

Amid these internal concerns, the external crisis continues. Despite the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) provisional ruling instructing Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, Palestinian health authorities report an alarming number of casualties and injuries since October 7. This violence has had a considerable impact on Gaza's population and infrastructure, as stated by the United Nations (UN).

Given these disturbing revelations, Foghel has called for an internal investigation to discern the truth. The possibility of 'traitors within' aiding the attackers is a serious allegation that warrants thorough inspection. At the same time, the mounting casualties in Gaza underline the urgency of resolving both internal and external crises.