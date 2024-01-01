en English
Politics

Israel’s Military Operations in Gaza to Continue: Netanyahu

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Israel's Military Operations in Gaza to Continue: Netanyahu

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has declared that the nation’s military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip are anticipated to persist for many more months. The assertion from Netanyahu indicates an extension of the military campaign, signifying that Israel does not anticipate a swift resolution to the ongoing hostilities. This statement arrives amidst heightened tensions and violence in the region, with both sides incurring casualties and damage.

Continued Conflict in Gaza

Israeli forces are continuing their offensive in Gaza, with airstrikes and ground operations causing widespread destruction and casualties. The military has faced resistance from Hamas and has suffered casualties as well. The fighting has led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with a quarter of the population facing starvation. Israel’s finance minister has suggested encouraging migration from Gaza and re-establishing Jewish settlements in the territory.

(Read Also: Explosion and Gunfire Rock Al-Bureij Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip)

Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis

Air raids in central Gaza have resulted in numerous fatalities and escalating violence, with rockets launched from Gaza targeting central Israel. The conflict has displaced nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, and there are concerns over the potential rise in fatalities due to both the offensive and deplorable living conditions. The goal of Israel’s military is to eliminate Hamas, the Palestinian militant group responsible for launching attacks on Israeli towns.

(Read Also: Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report)

Prospects for a Prolonged War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war will continue for many more months, and that Israel must maintain control over the Gaza Strip. The war has raised fears of a broader regional conflagration, with the U.S. military involved in maritime conflict linked to the war in Gaza. Israel’s unprecedented air and ground offensive has caused significant casualties and a humanitarian crisis, with a quarter of Gaza residents facing starvation. There are also reports of a potential second hostage swap and temporary cease-fire agreement with Hamas.

Politics War
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

