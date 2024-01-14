Israel's Military Gears Up for Final Phase in Gaza Amid Rising Political Tensions

As the conflict in Gaza reaches a critical juncture, Israel's military is reportedly ramping up preparations for the final phase. This development comes amid an atmosphere of heightened political tension within the Israeli government, specifically targeted towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel Prepares for Final Phase

Israeli ground, navy, and air forces are intensifying military operations in southern Gaza, stepping into the 12th week of an arduous air and ground campaign. The escalation has resulted in an estimated 20,000 casualties across Gaza, while Israel is also reporting 15 soldiers killed since Friday. As the Israeli military gears up for what may be the culmination of operations, the world watches with bated breath.

Political Tensions Rise in Knesset

Back in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, the narrative is less about military strategy and more about political dissent. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing significant backlash, with family members of hostages remaining in captivity in Gaza interrupting his speech to demand a deal. The rising political tension reflects a broader dissent within the Israeli government.

Egypt's Proposal for Ceasefire

Egypt has put forth a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, which includes the release of captives and prisoners and the installation of a united technocratic Palestinian government. However, the proposal has faced resistance from various entities. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have outright rejected the idea of relinquishing power in Gaza, while Israel's war cabinet appears divided over the proposed terms.

The proposal aims to end the Israel-Hamas war by implementing a phased hostage release and the formation of a Palestinian government of experts to administer the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank. The plan also involves negotiations for a comprehensive all-for-all deal, including the Israeli military's withdrawal from Gaza and the halting of rocket attacks into Israel by Palestinian militants.

Despite the escalating violence and mounting humanitarian crisis, the proposed ceasefire has received a lukewarm reception from Israel and Hamas. Prime Minister Netanyahu, facing domestic pressure, has vowed to continue the offensive, while the United Nations humanitarian team leader in Gaza has described the situation for displaced civilians as dire.

The Humanitarian Crisis

The ongoing conflict has left large parts of Gaza devastated, with over 20,600 Palestinians killed and almost all of the territory's 2.3 million people displaced. The International Committee of the Red Cross has called for the protection of aid workers, civilians, and critical infrastructure. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported 100 casualties from a deadly strike in a refugee camp in Gaza, underscoring the urgent need for a resolution.