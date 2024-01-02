en English
Courts & Law

Israel’s High Court Overturns ‘Reasonableness Limitation Law’ in Landmark Decision

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision

In a precedent-setting decision, the High Court of Justice in Israel has annulled the government’s ‘reasonableness limitation law,’ marking the first instance in the country’s history a Basic Law has been overturned. This divisive legislation, which was part of a controversial judicial overhaul package, was ruled against by eight justices, with seven in favor of upholding it. The ruling highlights the court’s authority to overturn Basic Laws in certain situations, if they are seen to undermine Israel’s fundamental characteristics as a Jewish and democratic state.

Long-Standing Battle Over Democracy

This ruling culminates a protracted dispute over the nature of Israel’s democracy and the power balance between the government and judiciary. The ‘reasonableness limitation law’ had been passed previously as an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, effectively preventing courts from using the ‘reasonableness’ standard to overturn government decisions. This standard permitted government decisions to be annulled if the High Court detected significant problems in the considerations supporting these decisions.

(Read Also: Israel Rejects South Africa’s ‘Genocide’ Accusations at the ICJ)

Threat to Checks and Balances

Those who petitioned against the law, including Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara, argued that it posed a threat to Israeli democracy by eliminating checks and balances. The government, however, held that the court should not interfere with policy decisions and lacked the authority to annul Basic Laws. Former Supreme Court Justice Esther Hayut, in her majority opinion, referred to principles from Israel’s Declaration of Independence and existing Basic Laws to justify the court’s right to intervene in extreme cases.

(Read Also: Airstrike on Gaza Strip Refugee Camp Claims 21 Lives: Escalation in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict)

Decision Sparks Debate

Conversely, Justice David Mintz, representing the dissenting opinion, criticized the decision, stating it undermines democratic principles and the separation of powers. The decision has ignited widespread debate and elicited strong reactions from various individuals. Some have expressed concerns about the court’s excessive power, while others are calling for measures to counter the decision. The ongoing conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah could impact the reactions to this decision, with some government ministers and coalition members indicating that they might not respect the decision to annul the legislation, raising concerns about a potential constitutional crisis.

Courts & Law Israel Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

