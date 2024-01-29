Israel's Gaza Offensive Raises Concerns Over Peace Agreement with Egypt

The escalating southern campaign of the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas, has sparked international speculation regarding its potential implications on the longstanding peace agreement with Egypt. The primary goal of Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is the annihilation of Hamas and gaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor. This corridor, a demilitarized buffer zone along the Gaza-Egypt border, was established under the peace accord of 1979.

Weapon Smuggling and the Peace Agreement

Netanyahu has stressed the crucial need to halt weapon smuggling through this corridor, an issue which Egypt adamantly denies. Egypt has issued a stern warning to Israel, stating that any military action within the corridor would amount to a blatant violation of the peace treaty, and could seriously jeopardize the relations between the two nations. A high-ranking Egyptian military official has declared that prior to any Israeli ground attack on Rafah, Palestinians should be granted the right to return to northern Gaza.

Pressure from Egypt and the U.S.

However, with the extensive damage already inflicted in northern Gaza, Israel may be hesitant to consent to such returns. Adding to the complexity of the situation, the U.S. has expressed opposition towards any Israeli efforts to diminish Gaza's territory. Netanyahu remains steadfast in his assertion that maintaining security control over Gaza is imperative to prevent further Hamas attacks, focusing particularly on the Philadelphi Corridor.

The Diplomatic Conundrum

This conflict places Israel in a precarious situation, as continuing with the offensive could risk damaging its longstanding peace with Egypt and strain its relationship with the United States. Egypt has further cautioned both Israel and the U.S. that military operations in the zone could cause a total disruption of the peace. Over the past decade, Egypt has dismantled smuggling tunnels along the Gaza-Egypt border, which were previously used to evade the Israeli-Egyptian blockade.