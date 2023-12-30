en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israel’s Finance Minister Rebuffs U.S. Pressure Over Palestinian Tax Revenues

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:50 am EST
Israel’s Finance Minister Rebuffs U.S. Pressure Over Palestinian Tax Revenues

In a defiant move, Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has reiterated his opposition to transfer tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority, specifically funds intended for Gaza, despite mounting pressure from the United States. This decision, underpinned by Smotrich’s belief in uncompromising measures affecting Israel’s destiny, has incited concerns within the U.S. administration about the potential economic collapse of the Palestinian Authority and the subsequent risk of violence in the occupied West Bank.

Funds at Stake: The Maqasa

The tax revenues in question, referred to as maqasa, are collected by Israel on Palestinian imports and exports. Israel earns a 3% commission from this collection. These funds, estimated to be around $188 million per month, play a pivotal role in the Palestinian government’s financial framework. They are primarily used to remunerate the salaries of public employees and retirees, benefitting nearly 193,000 individuals.

(Read Also: U.S. Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Bank Violence at UN Meeting)

Rising Tensions and Political Implications

The stand-off over these funds has sparked friction in the complex relationship between Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and the U.S., highlighting the challenging dynamics of Middle East politics. This issue has also led to a tense exchange between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden’s administration has consistently urged Netanyahu to transfer the withheld tax revenues to Norway for safekeeping, a proposal that Netanyahu has rejected, adding further strain to the diplomatic ties.

(Read Also: US Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel: A Strategic Move or a Bypass of Oversight?)

Israel’s Stance and Potential Ramifications

Smotrich’s refusal to yield to U.S. demands, insisting that not a single shekel be sent to Gaza as long as he is Finance Minister, has the potential to compound the already volatile situation in the occupied West Bank. The possibility of the Palestinian Authority’s financial collapse and the inability to pay its security forces could significantly escalate violence in the region. The far-reaching implications of this ongoing dispute serve as a stark reminder of the intricate interplay of power, ambition, and the seismic shifts in the global order.

Read More

0
Israel Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UNRWA Chief Lazzarini Rebuts Claims of Aid Delivery Failures in Gaza

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Israeli Air Strike in Rafah: A Tragic Escalation in Gaza Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Hideout in Gaza

By Aqsa Younas Rana

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Landmark Case at the International Court of Justice

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Double Homicide in Lod City: A Grim Picture of Rising Violence ...
@Crime · 41 mins
Double Homicide in Lod City: A Grim Picture of Rising Violence ...
heart comment 0
Hamas Denies Israeli Claims of Prisoner Exchange Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Hamas Denies Israeli Claims of Prisoner Exchange Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire

By Muhammad Jawad

Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Palestinian Detainees Allege Severe Torture by Israeli Forces in Gaza
Israeli Ambassador’s Plea to UN Amid Increasing Security Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Ambassador's Plea to UN Amid Increasing Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
2 mins
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
3 mins
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
5 mins
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
6 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
6 mins
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
7 mins
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
13 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
14 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
14 mins
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
50 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app