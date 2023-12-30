Israel’s Finance Minister Rebuffs U.S. Pressure Over Palestinian Tax Revenues

In a defiant move, Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has reiterated his opposition to transfer tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority, specifically funds intended for Gaza, despite mounting pressure from the United States. This decision, underpinned by Smotrich’s belief in uncompromising measures affecting Israel’s destiny, has incited concerns within the U.S. administration about the potential economic collapse of the Palestinian Authority and the subsequent risk of violence in the occupied West Bank.

Funds at Stake: The Maqasa

The tax revenues in question, referred to as maqasa, are collected by Israel on Palestinian imports and exports. Israel earns a 3% commission from this collection. These funds, estimated to be around $188 million per month, play a pivotal role in the Palestinian government’s financial framework. They are primarily used to remunerate the salaries of public employees and retirees, benefitting nearly 193,000 individuals.

Rising Tensions and Political Implications

The stand-off over these funds has sparked friction in the complex relationship between Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and the U.S., highlighting the challenging dynamics of Middle East politics. This issue has also led to a tense exchange between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden’s administration has consistently urged Netanyahu to transfer the withheld tax revenues to Norway for safekeeping, a proposal that Netanyahu has rejected, adding further strain to the diplomatic ties.

Israel’s Stance and Potential Ramifications

Smotrich’s refusal to yield to U.S. demands, insisting that not a single shekel be sent to Gaza as long as he is Finance Minister, has the potential to compound the already volatile situation in the occupied West Bank. The possibility of the Palestinian Authority’s financial collapse and the inability to pay its security forces could significantly escalate violence in the region. The far-reaching implications of this ongoing dispute serve as a stark reminder of the intricate interplay of power, ambition, and the seismic shifts in the global order.

