Israel's Dual Identity Explored Amid War and Genocide Allegations

Underneath the turmoil of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, there lies a crucial tension within Israel itself, a nation grappling with its dual identity. As an embattled Jewish state, it remains entwined with historical Jewish suffering, including the Holocaust and pogroms. Simultaneously, it operates as a nation-state, wielding political and military power that often leads to international controversy.

According to Tal Becker, an Israeli lawyer and diplomatic adviser, many expect Israel to behave like a 'beloved rabbi'—to embody the moral and spiritual values of Judaism and eschew the harsh realities of political power. However, as a nation-state, Israel must also act in its self-interest and engage in military operations when necessary, leading to a conflict of expectations.

War, Genocide Allegations, and Jewish History

These conflicting identities are particularly pronounced during times of war. The recent conflict in Gaza has triggered debate about Israel's actions in light of Jewish history. Some evoke the historical atrocities inflicted upon Jews as a counterpoint to the accusations of genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Others argue that the painful history of Jewish persecution should not justify the state's actions against Palestinians.

The narrative of Israel as both a Jewish state and a nation-state is crucial for understanding its actions. This understanding becomes particularly important when it comes to cases such as genocide allegations at the ICJ. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's defiant statements during the trial can be seen as a reflection of this duality.