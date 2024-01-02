Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War

January 2, 2024, marked a significant day in the world of politics, particularly in Israel. The Israeli Supreme Court, in a critical decision, struck down a law that would have curtailed its power. Passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in July, this law was analogous to a constitutional amendment and drew significant opposition from thousands of Israelis who saw it as an attempt by Netanyahu to evade sentencing in his extended corruption trial.

Implications of the Supreme Court Decision

The court’s 8-7 vote to nullify the law could potentially stir political and social tensions in Israel, especially given the ongoing war in Gaza. The law intended to limit the Supreme Court’s ability to invalidate government decisions deemed extremely unreasonable. The nullification of this law marks the first time the court has voided a Basic Law or an amendment to one.

The Political Landscape in Israel

The decision comes at a time when Israel’s politics are dominated by liberal, secular interests, and the country is being pushed in a more theocratic direction by Netanyahu’s government. Critics of the law view it as a move to wrest state power from these prevailing forces and appeal to the country’s settler population.

Reactions and the Way Forward

Reactions to the court’s decision were varied, with Netanyahu’s Likud Party expressing disappointment, stating that it goes against the will of the people for unity in times of war. On the other hand, politicians on the center and left celebrated the decision. U.S. President Biden urged the Israeli government to achieve a broad consensus on judicial reform rather than pushing the plan unilaterally.

In a related development, the Israeli military announced a partial withdrawal of troops from Gaza to allow some soldiers to rest and bolster the economy, indicating a significant demobilization. Meanwhile, in the United States, a new California law prohibiting the carrying of guns in most public places came into effect on New Year’s Day, despite an ongoing legal challenge. This new law and the Israeli Supreme Court decision reflect broader discussions on constitutional authority, judicial power, national security, and gun control legislation.