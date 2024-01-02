Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Component of Netanyahu’s Judicial Reform

In a landmark decision that could reshape the balance of power within Israel’s political landscape, the Supreme Court invalidated a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform bill. The bill, which was passed in July, had removed the ‘reasonability’ standard from judicial review, a move that critics feared would pave the way for corruption and the appointment of unqualified individuals to positions of power.

Supreme Court Ruling

The Court’s decision was delivered by a narrow majority, with an 8-7 vote against the law. The justices held that the law posed a severe threat to the democratic ethos of the State of Israel. In a separate 12-3 vote, they affirmed their right to override Basic Laws that serve as Israel’s de facto constitution. This ruling is a major setback for Netanyahu and his allies, who have long argued that the legislature, not the judiciary, should have ultimate authority over legal matters.

Implications of the Overhaul

The government’s proposed overhaul sought to curtail the power of judges and transfer more control to elected officials. Supporters of this move argued that it would bolster democracy. However, critics view it as an attempt by Netanyahu, who is embroiled in corruption charges, to undermine a critical governmental watchdog and consolidate his power.

Impact on National Unity

The judicial reform initiative was temporarily paused due to a war triggered by a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. This conflict led to a ground invasion and air strikes in Gaza, reportedly resulting in nearly 22,000 casualties. Prior to the conflict, Israeli military reservists had protested the overhaul, threatening to cease reporting for duty if it was passed. The Supreme Court’s ruling could reignite these tensions and potentially affect military readiness and national unity if protests resume and soldiers refuse to serve.