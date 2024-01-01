en English
Israel

Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
In a landmark ruling that reverberates across the nation’s political landscape, Israel’s Supreme Court has nullified a contentious legislative piece aimed at curbing the judiciary’s power to overturn government decisions deemed ‘unreasonable.’ This verdict is a stark rebuff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, which had initially passed the law in July.

The Court’s Decision

The historic decision was made by an unprecedented full panel of 15 justices, with a slim majority of 8 to 7. The Supreme Court’s ruling safeguards the court’s oversight authority and reins in the power of the legislative branch, preserving the equilibrium between branches of government.

Implications for Israel’s Democracy

This court action underscores the persistent friction between the judiciary and the executive branches in Israel. Debates over the breadth of judicial power have been pivotal to political discourse. The law’s overturning is a testament to the resilience of judicial independence in the face of political challenges.

A Blow to Netanyahu’s Coalition

The court’s ruling deals a significant blow to Netanyahu and his allies, who contended that the national legislature should have the final say over the legality of legislation and other key decisions. This verdict threatens to reignite societal tensions amid Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas, setting the stage for a potential constitutional showdown over which branch of government wields ultimate authority.

The Supreme Court’s decision has been greeted with enthusiasm by opposition leaders and protest organizers, but has drawn criticism from the government and proponents of Netanyahu. The discord threatens to further erode confidence in the government, already under domestic pressure for its handling of the recent strife with Hamas and the rescue of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

This ruling is a victory not just for the judiciary but for the citizens of Israel, reaffirming the core character of the State of Israel as a democratic country. While the decision is likely to spark controversy and possible political crisis, it also represents a pivotal moment in Israel’s ongoing battle for democracy.

Israel Law Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law ...
