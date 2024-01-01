en English
Courts & Law

Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Law Limiting Its Power

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court of Israel has struck down a contentious law that aimed to curtail the court’s power to scrutinize government decisions. In a closely contested verdict with an 8 to 7 vote, the court has preserved its right to declare government actions as “unreasonable.” This decision represents a significant blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, which had championed the law.

A Controversial Law Overturned

The law, passed in July, sought to prevent judges from declaring government actions as “unreasonable,” thereby reducing the court’s oversight capabilities over the executive branch. The law’s critics viewed it as a direct attempt by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition to consolidate power by weakening the judiciary. The international community, including the United States, had previously urged Netanyahu to put the plans on hold and seek broader consensus across Israel’s political spectrum.

An Unprecedented Full Bench Deliberation

In an exceptional move, the Supreme Court convened with all 15 justices to deliberate on this matter. The decision, which is likely to reignite domestic tensions and potentially spark a constitutional crisis, marks a crucial moment in the ongoing debate over the balance of power between the branches of government in Israel.

Preserving the Principle of Judicial Review

The rejection of this law by Israel’s highest court has upheld the principle of judicial review in the Israeli legal system. The court cited “severe and unprecedented harm to the core character of the State of Israel as a democratic country” as the reason for overturning the law. The ruling also has global implications, reaffirming the importance of checks and balances in democratic systems.

The Supreme Court’s decision is a testament to the resilience of Israel’s democratic institutions in the face of attempts to undermine them. It also serves as a reminder of the critical role of judicial review in safeguarding democracy and the rule of law. The ruling will undoubtedly have far-reaching effects in shaping the future of Israel’s political landscape.

Courts & Law Israel Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

