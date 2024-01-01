en English
Israel

Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
In a decisive move, Israel’s Supreme Court invalidated a contentious law, part of a judicial overhaul led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The law aimed to curtail the court’s authority to overturn governmental decisions deemed ‘unreasonably extreme.’ This decision marks a significant setback for Netanyahu, who had been pushing the judicial changes prior to the conflict in Gaza last October.

Landmark Ruling

In a historic first, all 15 justices of the court convened, resulting in an 8 to 7 vote against the law. This ruling preserves the judiciary’s ability to void government decisions considered ‘unreasonable.’ The law, passed in July, would have given the government more power to appoint justices, leading to widespread controversy and protests across Israel.

Democracy Prevails

The Supreme Court cited ‘severe and unprecedented harm to the core character of the State of Israel as a democratic country’ as a key reason for overruling the law. The ‘reasonableness’ law, which sparked division and triggered hundreds of thousands of protesters calling for its abolition and Netanyahu’s resignation, would have significantly undermined the country’s democracy.

Implications and Reactions

The Supreme Court’s ruling has the potential to further shake confidence in Netanyahu’s government. His Likud party claimed that the decision contradicted ‘the will of the people for unity, especially during wartime.’ However, the court’s decision has also been lauded by supporters of judicial independence, who view it as a victory for democracy. This ruling could rekindle civil unrest in Israel, which has been suppressed due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Israel Law Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

