Israeli Soccer Star Faces Deportation from Turkey Following Gesture to Hostages, Sparks Outrage Among Israeli Ministers

In a stirring testament to the intertwining of sports and politics, Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel, playing for Turkish football club Antalyaspor, faces deportation after a bold on-field gesture. The gesture, a heart sign with his hands and a wristband inscribed with ‘100 days. October 7’ and a Star of David, was intended as a silent tribute to the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since their kidnapping on October 7.

The Goal That Sparked a Political Inferno

During a highly-anticipated match against Trabzonspor, Jehezkel found the back of the net and used his moment of glory to make a political statement. The gesture, interpreted as an overt show of support for Israel amidst its ongoing conflict with Hamas, triggered an immediate backlash from Turkish authorities and citizens alike.

Deportation and Contract Termination: The Price of Solidarity

The fallout was swift and severe. Jehezkel was suspended from his club and faced a contract termination worth $1 million. Turkey’s justice minister accused the player of ‘inciting hatred and hostility,’ and Jehezkel was arrested, appearing in court before being released and deported.

Israel’s Retort and the Ripple Effect

Israeli officials did not mince words in their response, condemning Turkey’s actions as hypocritical and likening President Erdogan’s behavior to that of Nazi leaders. The incident has also cast a shadow over another Israeli player, Eden Kartsev, who expressed solidarity with the hostages, leading to mounting pressure and uncertainty over his future in Turkish football.

This saga underscores the simmering tensions between Israel and Turkey, further complicated by Israel’s recent assistance during the Turkish earthquake and allegations leveled by an Israeli minister accusing Turkey of committing the Armenian genocide.