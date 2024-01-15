en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Israeli Soccer Star Faces Deportation from Turkey Following Gesture to Hostages, Sparks Outrage Among Israeli Ministers

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Israeli Soccer Star Faces Deportation from Turkey Following Gesture to Hostages, Sparks Outrage Among Israeli Ministers

In a stirring testament to the intertwining of sports and politics, Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel, playing for Turkish football club Antalyaspor, faces deportation after a bold on-field gesture. The gesture, a heart sign with his hands and a wristband inscribed with ‘100 days. October 7’ and a Star of David, was intended as a silent tribute to the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since their kidnapping on October 7.

The Goal That Sparked a Political Inferno

During a highly-anticipated match against Trabzonspor, Jehezkel found the back of the net and used his moment of glory to make a political statement. The gesture, interpreted as an overt show of support for Israel amidst its ongoing conflict with Hamas, triggered an immediate backlash from Turkish authorities and citizens alike.

Deportation and Contract Termination: The Price of Solidarity

The fallout was swift and severe. Jehezkel was suspended from his club and faced a contract termination worth $1 million. Turkey’s justice minister accused the player of ‘inciting hatred and hostility,’ and Jehezkel was arrested, appearing in court before being released and deported.

Israel’s Retort and the Ripple Effect

Israeli officials did not mince words in their response, condemning Turkey’s actions as hypocritical and likening President Erdogan’s behavior to that of Nazi leaders. The incident has also cast a shadow over another Israeli player, Eden Kartsev, who expressed solidarity with the hostages, leading to mounting pressure and uncertainty over his future in Turkish football.

This saga underscores the simmering tensions between Israel and Turkey, further complicated by Israel’s recent assistance during the Turkish earthquake and allegations leveled by an Israeli minister accusing Turkey of committing the Armenian genocide.

0
Conflict & Defence Israel Politics Sports Turkey
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
47 seconds ago
Rise in Business Burglaries Hits Lawton, Oklahoma: A Tale of Two Victims
The tranquility of Lawton, Oklahoma has been marred by a recent surge in business burglaries, with family-owned establishments such as Lupi Construction and Beville Museum falling victim to the crime spree. The increasing number of break-ins is not only a threat to local businesses but also a blow to the community’s sense of security. Among
Rise in Business Burglaries Hits Lawton, Oklahoma: A Tale of Two Victims
Kenya Tightens Security Measures at Lodging Establishments Following Recent Murders
20 mins ago
Kenya Tightens Security Measures at Lodging Establishments Following Recent Murders
Suspected Deliberate Ramming Attack in Raanana, Israel: A City on High Alert
25 mins ago
Suspected Deliberate Ramming Attack in Raanana, Israel: A City on High Alert
Tragedy Strikes Spanish Military Base: Two Soldiers Drown During Training
2 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes Spanish Military Base: Two Soldiers Drown During Training
ChainArgos Alleges Secret Sales and Possible Market Manipulation by Polygon Team
13 mins ago
ChainArgos Alleges Secret Sales and Possible Market Manipulation by Polygon Team
Intern Doctor's Death Sparks Strike and Calls for Increased Security at Nakuru Referral Hospital
20 mins ago
Intern Doctor's Death Sparks Strike and Calls for Increased Security at Nakuru Referral Hospital
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Firestorm Over Staff Cuts at Prosecutor's Office Amidst Justice System Controversy
1 min
Political Firestorm Over Staff Cuts at Prosecutor's Office Amidst Justice System Controversy
UK Government Classifies Hizb ut-Tahrir as a Terrorist Organization
1 min
UK Government Classifies Hizb ut-Tahrir as a Terrorist Organization
Republican Candidates Target Iowa Suburbs in Final Caucus Push
1 min
Republican Candidates Target Iowa Suburbs in Final Caucus Push
Josaiah Stewart Returns to Michigan Wolverines: A Boost to the Defense Line
1 min
Josaiah Stewart Returns to Michigan Wolverines: A Boost to the Defense Line
Senate Leadership in the Philippines to Review Economic Provisions: Potential for Pivotal Shifts
2 mins
Senate Leadership in the Philippines to Review Economic Provisions: Potential for Pivotal Shifts
NFL Mock Draft Season: Analyzing Trends and Predictions
2 mins
NFL Mock Draft Season: Analyzing Trends and Predictions
League One Clubs Eye Cheltenham Town's Striker Will Goodwin
2 mins
League One Clubs Eye Cheltenham Town's Striker Will Goodwin
Carmat Falls Short on Revenue Target, Gates Foundation Ups Health Spending
2 mins
Carmat Falls Short on Revenue Target, Gates Foundation Ups Health Spending
Ghana's Cantonments and Labone Landowners Demand Audit Amid Redevelopment Controversy
3 mins
Ghana's Cantonments and Labone Landowners Demand Audit Amid Redevelopment Controversy
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
1 hour
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 hour
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
3 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
4 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app