Israeli Settlers Protest UNRWA in Jerusalem, Accusing Agency of Hamas Ties Amid Gaza Aid Blockade

Dozens of Israeli settlers and rightwing activists have escalated their protests outside the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) offices in Jerusalem, demanding its closure over alleged affiliations with Hamas. This marks the third consecutive week of demonstrations, intensifying tensions amidst Israel's blockade of UNRWA aid to famine-threatened Gaza.

Mounting Accusations and International Response

Israel has ramped up its accusations against UNRWA, alleging staff members' involvement in the October 7 attack and branding the agency as a front for Hamas. Despite these serious claims, the United Nations has initiated both internal and independent investigations, citing a lack of evidence provided by Israel. A US intelligence report expressed "low confidence" in the accusation that UNRWA staff participated in the attack, casting doubt on broader claims of UNRWA's collaboration with Hamas. Amidst these controversies, UNRWA faces obstruction in delivering crucial aid to Gaza's northern regions, where the risk of famine looms large.

Protesters' Demands and UNRWA's Stance

Protesters, including members of the rightwing group Im Tirtzu and Israeli settlers, have taken a firm stance against UNRWA, with demands for its expulsion from Israel. The demonstrations have included blocking aid trucks and affixing threatening posters to the UNRWA's Jerusalem office. UNRWA officials, facing both public and operational challenges, have called for respect and protection, underscoring their commitment to assisting Palestinian refugees in Gaza amidst worsening humanitarian conditions.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

As Israel's blockade restricts UNRWA's food convoys, Gaza's humanitarian situation deteriorates, with a UN-backed assessment warning of imminent famine in the region. Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, criticized Israel's blockade as an intentional obstruction to lifesaving assistance. The international community, including UN officials, has urged Israel to revoke its decision, highlighting UNRWA's pivotal role in mitigating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The ongoing protests against UNRWA in Jerusalem and the blockade of aid to Gaza emphasize the complex interplay of political accusations, humanitarian needs, and international responses. As investigations into UNRWA's alleged ties to Hamas continue, the immediate priority remains addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where millions of lives hang in the balance.