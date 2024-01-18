Israeli President Advocates Normalization with Saudi Arabia at Davos

At the recent World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Israeli President Isaac Herzog underscored the significance of normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He described this move as pivotal to ending the war with Hamas and hinted at its potential to transform the Middle East's geopolitical landscape. Herzog's statement was a response to Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who expressed at a Davos panel that regional peace would necessitate peace for Israel, contingent on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

US Support for Palestinian Statehood

In Davos, U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken also voiced his support for Palestinian statehood, suggesting its potential to enhance Israel's security and regional relations. However, this idea has been met with resistance from the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposes a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Public's Waning Trust in Peace Process

Herzog reflected on the Israeli public's diminishing trust in the peace process, attributing it to safety concerns, particularly in the aftermath of Hamas' deadly attack on October 7. He recalled an incident during the attack where an infant was held hostage by Hamas. Herzog emphasized the global ramifications of the conflict, which extend beyond regional borders.

Iran's Aggressive Stance and its Global Consequences

He highlighted Iran's aggressive activities in the region and its support for proxies like the Houthis in Yemen. These actions have disrupted global shipping, triggering a rise in living costs worldwide. The Davos meeting also featured global leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who deliberated on various topics such as the role of technology in a turbulent world.