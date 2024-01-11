en English
Conflict & Defence

Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:42 am EST
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated his commitment to prolong military operations against Hamas until the militant group is subdued and the hostages held in Gaza are freed. The duration of this mission could extend over numerous months, indicating Israel’s relentless struggle with Hamas and the intricate situation unfolding in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces persist in their operation in Gaza, having discovered a tunnel where hostages were confined by Hamas. The military has struck over 150 Hamas targets, unearthed tunnel shafts, and annihilated substantial tunnel networks. The conflict against Hamas in Gaza has resulted in the death of 186 Israeli soldiers since the onset of the ground operation. The security cabinet is slated for a meeting to discuss strategies for the Strip post-war.

Israel’s Position on International Legal Disputes

In relation with Israel’s international legal disputes, the country demonstrated its stance during an event in 2004. Israel abstained from participating in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings regarding the legality of the barrier wall they erected. Even though the ICJ gave a non-binding opinion that the wall contravened international law, Israel had previously presented a written statement affirming its non-recognition of the court’s jurisdiction and its objection to the UN’s request for an advisory opinion.

Israel is gearing up to defend itself against allegations of genocide in Gaza at the ICJ. Netanyahu has publicly rejected calls from certain right-wing ministers for the permanent occupation of the enclave. The ICJ hearings will exclusively deal with South Africa’s petition for emergency measures instructing Israel to halt its military activities in Gaza.

Israel initiated an offensive after Hamas fighters conducted a cross-border attack, leading to a humanitarian disaster and the death of more than 23,000 Palestinians. Netanyahu has vocally opposed suggestions for Palestinians to voluntarily vacate Gaza, underscoring that Israel has no plans of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian populace.

The hostilities in Gaza show no sign of abating, with Israeli strikes escalating even though there was a pledge to withdraw some troops and transition to a more targeted campaign. The war has also resulted in U.S. and British warships repelling assaults from Yemen’s Houthi movement in the Red Sea, further muddling the circumstances.

Conflict & Defence Israel Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

