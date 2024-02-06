Israeli PM Netanyahu and French FM Sejourne Discuss Bilateral Relations and Global Issues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne convened in Jerusalem for a diplomatic meeting, marking a significant event in international relations. The discussion touched on various topics, including France's consistent support for Israel, humanitarian assistance, and issues concerning Lebanon.

France's Stance on Israel's Recent Crisis

Sejourne expressed France's condemnation of the events on October 7th, which Netanyahu referred to as 'savagery'. The French Foreign Minister's visit to Israel served as an opportunity to reiterate his country's position on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and their rejection of accusations of genocide against Israel.

Netanyahu's Gratitude and Sejourne's Calls

Netanyahu expressed his gratitude towards France for its assistance, especially in providing medical aid and their cooperation on Lebanon. He also requested Sejourne to extend his appreciation to French President Emmanuel Macron. Sejourne, on the other hand, urged the Israeli government to allow an immediate ceasefire and a massive influx of humanitarian aid in Gaza. He also called for an end to settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and a resumption of peace talks.

Bilateral Relations and Future Prospects

The meeting underscored the ongoing diplomatic relations between Israel and France, with both parties expressing a commitment to continued collaboration and support. The two nations look forward to a future of shared goals, mutual respect, and cooperative efforts in the face of global challenges.