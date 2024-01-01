Israeli PM Denies ‘Genocidal’ Allegations Amid Gaza Conflict

In a recent development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected allegations made by South Africa of ‘genocidal’ acts being perpetrated by Israel in Gaza. The accusation comes amid rising tensions and ongoing skirmishes between Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.

Accusations of Genocide: South Africa vs Israel

South Africa lodged a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging ‘genocidal’ conduct by Israel in the conflict-ridden region of Gaza. Netanyahu, however, was quick to dismiss these claims, stating they were ‘false’ and attributing such allegations to Hamas, the Palestinian faction based in Gaza. Netanyahu stressed that Israel’s military operations are conducted with moral considerations, with efforts made to avoid civilian casualties.

Netanyahu’s Response

Despite the reported deaths of over 21,500 Palestinians since October, as claimed by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, Netanyahu maintained that Israel was merely acting in self-defense against Hamas. The Israeli PM countered allegations of using civilians as shields, arguing that it was Hamas who employed such tactics by positioning themselves in and around civilian sites. Netanyahu dismissed South Africa’s allegations as ‘nonsense, lies, and evil spirit,’ reaffirming Israel’s commitment to its war of defense.

International Reactions

The allegations and subsequent denial have sparked international dialogue. US President Biden criticized Israel’s bombing campaign as ‘indiscriminate,’ expressing disagreement with some of Netanyahu’s viewpoints. The Israeli Foreign Ministry accused South Africa of collaborating with Hamas, a group Israel considers a terrorist organization. Meanwhile, the conflict has also invited retaliatory attacks from Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, potentially escalating the situation into a wider regional conflict.

The Ongoing Conflict

The current war in Gaza has led to a sense of fatigue among young Israelis, living amidst constant rocket attacks and military offensives. Israeli jets have intensified attacks on central Gaza, causing widespread devastation and raising questions about the feasibility of a two-state solution. Amidst these circumstances, Israel’s denouncement of the ‘genocidal’ allegations underscores the complex nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the international criticism that Israel often faces concerning its policies and military actions in Gaza.

