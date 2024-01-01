en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict

As the conflict in Israel persists into its 87th day, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has made a bold statement in support of resettling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other nations. The ongoing war, he suggests, provides an opportune moment to encourage such migration. Ben Gvir views this not as an act of force, but rather as a just, moral, and humane solution that would allow Israeli residents to return to the Gaza-border communities and re-establish the settlements evacuated in 2005.

The Resettlement Debate

The idea of Palestinian resettlement has stirred up intense debates within the Israeli political scene. Some lawmakers, including MKs Danny Danon and Ram Ben-Barak, have proposed in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that countries accept Gazan families wishing to relocate. Their proposal received backing from both Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who view it as a humane solution for the residents of Gaza.

However, this policy has been met with strong opposition from other quarters. Prime Minister Netanyahu has rejected this policy outright, as has the international community. Arab nations, in particular, have warned against such a move, equating it to ethnic cleansing.

Roots in the Ultranationalist Movement

The concept of population transfer finds its roots in the Kahane movement, associated with the far-right. Recently, this divisive idea re-emerged as a topic of political discussion in Israel. Several lawmakers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, suggested reducing the Palestinian population in Gaza to make the area more attractive for Israeli immigration. These comments have sparked fears of mass dispossession similar to what happened when Israel was created in 1948.

Repercussions and Reactions

Despite the support it has generated from some quarters, this proposal has been met with firm resistance. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared, ‘We will not allow displacement, whether from the Gaza Strip or the West Bank.’ The United States, along with key Arab leaders, have also firmly rejected any post-war plans involving the relocation of Gazans.

Amidst these complex political dynamics, thousands of Israeli soldiers are being shifted out of the Gaza Strip, marking the first significant drawdown of troops since the war started. However, fierce fighting continues in other areas, notably in the southern city of Khan Younis and central regions of the territory.

0
Conflict & Defence Israel Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Pentagon Presses for More Assertive Action Against Iranian-Backed Forces in Red Sea

By Shivani Chauhan

Pacific Fleet's Marine Brigade Snipers Neutralize Ukrainian Sabotage Group

By BNN Correspondents

Humanitarian Crisis Escalates in Gaza as Blockade Displaces Thousands

By Geeta Pillai

Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amids ...
@Israel · 32 mins
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amids ...
heart comment 0
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan’s Current Affairs

By BNN Correspondents

TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
Pakistan Naval Academy Commissions 88 Officers, Emphasizes Geopolitical Concerns

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Naval Academy Commissions 88 Officers, Emphasizes Geopolitical Concerns
Ukraine Activates Air Defenses Amid Escalating Aerial Threats

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine Activates Air Defenses Amid Escalating Aerial Threats
Sudan’s Power Struggles: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Political Unrest

By Hadeel Hashem

Sudan's Power Struggles: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Political Unrest
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
21 seconds
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
24 seconds
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
41 seconds
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
1 min
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
2 mins
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
2 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
3 mins
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
3 mins
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
7 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
32 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
50 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
57 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app