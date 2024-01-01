Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict

As the conflict in Israel persists into its 87th day, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has made a bold statement in support of resettling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other nations. The ongoing war, he suggests, provides an opportune moment to encourage such migration. Ben Gvir views this not as an act of force, but rather as a just, moral, and humane solution that would allow Israeli residents to return to the Gaza-border communities and re-establish the settlements evacuated in 2005.

The Resettlement Debate

The idea of Palestinian resettlement has stirred up intense debates within the Israeli political scene. Some lawmakers, including MKs Danny Danon and Ram Ben-Barak, have proposed in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that countries accept Gazan families wishing to relocate. Their proposal received backing from both Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who view it as a humane solution for the residents of Gaza.

However, this policy has been met with strong opposition from other quarters. Prime Minister Netanyahu has rejected this policy outright, as has the international community. Arab nations, in particular, have warned against such a move, equating it to ethnic cleansing.

Roots in the Ultranationalist Movement

The concept of population transfer finds its roots in the Kahane movement, associated with the far-right. Recently, this divisive idea re-emerged as a topic of political discussion in Israel. Several lawmakers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, suggested reducing the Palestinian population in Gaza to make the area more attractive for Israeli immigration. These comments have sparked fears of mass dispossession similar to what happened when Israel was created in 1948.

Repercussions and Reactions

Despite the support it has generated from some quarters, this proposal has been met with firm resistance. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared, ‘We will not allow displacement, whether from the Gaza Strip or the West Bank.’ The United States, along with key Arab leaders, have also firmly rejected any post-war plans involving the relocation of Gazans.

Amidst these complex political dynamics, thousands of Israeli soldiers are being shifted out of the Gaza Strip, marking the first significant drawdown of troops since the war started. However, fierce fighting continues in other areas, notably in the southern city of Khan Younis and central regions of the territory.