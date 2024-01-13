en English
Israel

Israeli MP Ofer Cassif Faces Expulsion for Supporting South Africa’s Genocide Accusation

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:00 am EST
On the backdrop of Israel’s defense against South Africa’s genocide accusation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Israeli Parliament stands divided over the possible expulsion of one of its members, Ofer Cassif. This polarizing development stems from Cassif’s unsettling decision to side with South Africa’s accusation, creating ripples in the political landscape of Israel.

Accusations at The Hague

The ICJ at The Hague recently became the arena for Israel’s defense against allegations of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. South Africa, the accuser, called for an immediate cessation of Israel’s assault on Gaza. In response, Israel marked its first attendance at such a hearing, deploying a high-ranking legal team to counter the allegations. Tal Becker, Israel’s legal adviser, lambasted South Africa for accusing Israel of genocide, asserting that Israel was merely defending itself from Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

Controversial Stance of Ofer Cassif

Ofer Cassif, a member of Israel’s Parliament, now finds himself at the eye of the storm for signing a petition endorsing South Africa’s case against Israel. He is now faced with the threat of expulsion from the Knesset, the Israeli legislative body. Cassif’s defense hinges on the principle of free speech, which he believes is stifled by his potential expulsion. He contends that his support for the South African appeal does not stand against Israel, but against the Israeli government and its policies. But with 85 members of the Knesset already backing a motion for his expulsion, Cassif is set to face the Knesset committee for impeachment on January 22nd.

Consequences and Criticisms

Cassif’s outspoken support for the South African petition has incited backlash, with calls for his removal from the parliament growing louder. Despite accusations of endorsing armed conflict against Israel, Cassif maintains his stand against violence. He insists that with all domestic channels blocked, supporting the South African petition is the only viable course left. Cassif also accuses the Israeli government and its proxies of seeking to delegitimize the judges overseeing the genocide case at The Hague, thereby persecuting dissenting legislators and suppressing free speech.

0
Israel Politics South Africa
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

