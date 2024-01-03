en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Israeli Minister Criticizes US Over Gaza Exodus Proposal

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:19 am EST
Israeli Minister Criticizes US Over Gaza Exodus Proposal
Gaza Exodus Proposal

In a significant deviation from the usual diplomatic harmony, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has publicly criticized the United States for its condemnation of his proposal for a mass exodus of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Ben-Gvir’s remarks underscore a deepening divide between the two historical allies over the fate of the embattled territory.

Controversial Proposal

The crux of Ben-Gvir’s contention is a radical proposal that envisions the migration of hundreds of thousands of Gazans out of the Palestinian territory. This idea, Ben-Gvir argues, would be beneficial for Israeli residents, particularly those living in areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip. However, the proposal has sparked controversy, with critics labeling it inflammatory and irresponsible. Notably, forced population relocation is considered a war crime under international law.

(Read Also: Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Intensifies: Detainee Deaths, Military Operations, and Systemic Crises)

US-Israel Relations Strained

The US, traditionally a staunch ally of Israel, has expressed its disapproval of the proposed mass deportation of Palestinians. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller denounced the comments from Ben-Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as inflammatory and irresponsible, marking a rare public rebuke that highlights the widening chasm between the two nations over the Gaza issue. The US has reiterated its call for Gaza to be administered by the Palestinian Authority, viewing this as a crucial step towards full Palestinian statehood.

Israel’s Stance

Despite the international backlash, Ben-Gvir remains steadfast in his conviction. He emphasizes that while the US is regarded as Israel’s best friend, the prime concern of Israel must be the welfare of its own state. He also suggests that his proposal is part of a broader policy approach designed to tackle the challenges Israel faces concerning Gaza. This defiant stance signifies a potentially significant shift in Israeli policy towards the Gaza Strip.

(Read Also: Israel Shifts Military Strategy Amid Prolonged Conflict)

Public Sentiment

A recent survey by the Israel Democracy Institute indicates that approximately two-thirds of Israelis reject the Biden administration’s calls for a less aggressive phase in the war against Hamas in Gaza. There is also widespread opposition to this shift across various ethnic and political groups in Israel. In addition, a group of around 50 Israel Defense Forces reservists gathered in Jerusalem, demanding that the fighting in Gaza should not cease until Hamas is defeated.

Read More

0
International Relations Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Likely to Renew Long-Term LNG Deal with Qatar Beyond 2028

By BNN Correspondents

The Impact of US Policies in West Asia: The Legacy of General Qasem Soleimani

By Wojciech Zylm

Tourism Flourishes in Tozeur, Tunisia: A 2023 Review

By Olalekan Adigun

BRICS Welcomes Five New Members, Signaling Shift in Global Geopolitics

By BNN Correspondents

Turkey Detains 56 Internationally Sought Individuals in 'GAFAS-28' Ope ...
@Crime · 24 mins
Turkey Detains 56 Internationally Sought Individuals in 'GAFAS-28' Ope ...
heart comment 0
Operation Cage-28: Turkey Apprehends 56 Internationally Wanted Individuals

By Safak Costu

Operation Cage-28: Turkey Apprehends 56 Internationally Wanted Individuals
Iran Advocates for BRICS Secretariat, Emphasizes Benefits Beyond WTO

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Iran Advocates for BRICS Secretariat, Emphasizes Benefits Beyond WTO
Strengthening of Bilateral Ties: Dr. S. Jaishankar’s Visit to Kathmandu

By Dil Bar Irshad

Strengthening of Bilateral Ties: Dr. S. Jaishankar's Visit to Kathmandu
Turkey Detains 56 High-Priority Suspects Wanted Internationally

By Safak Costu

Turkey Detains 56 High-Priority Suspects Wanted Internationally
Latest Headlines
World News
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
55 seconds
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
56 seconds
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
57 seconds
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
57 seconds
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
1 min
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone's Charge
1 min
FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone's Charge
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
2 mins
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
2 mins
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments
2 mins
Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
22 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app