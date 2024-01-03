Israeli Minister Criticizes US Over Gaza Exodus Proposal

In a significant deviation from the usual diplomatic harmony, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has publicly criticized the United States for its condemnation of his proposal for a mass exodus of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Ben-Gvir’s remarks underscore a deepening divide between the two historical allies over the fate of the embattled territory.

Controversial Proposal

The crux of Ben-Gvir’s contention is a radical proposal that envisions the migration of hundreds of thousands of Gazans out of the Palestinian territory. This idea, Ben-Gvir argues, would be beneficial for Israeli residents, particularly those living in areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip. However, the proposal has sparked controversy, with critics labeling it inflammatory and irresponsible. Notably, forced population relocation is considered a war crime under international law.

US-Israel Relations Strained

The US, traditionally a staunch ally of Israel, has expressed its disapproval of the proposed mass deportation of Palestinians. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller denounced the comments from Ben-Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as inflammatory and irresponsible, marking a rare public rebuke that highlights the widening chasm between the two nations over the Gaza issue. The US has reiterated its call for Gaza to be administered by the Palestinian Authority, viewing this as a crucial step towards full Palestinian statehood.

Israel’s Stance

Despite the international backlash, Ben-Gvir remains steadfast in his conviction. He emphasizes that while the US is regarded as Israel’s best friend, the prime concern of Israel must be the welfare of its own state. He also suggests that his proposal is part of a broader policy approach designed to tackle the challenges Israel faces concerning Gaza. This defiant stance signifies a potentially significant shift in Israeli policy towards the Gaza Strip.

Public Sentiment

A recent survey by the Israel Democracy Institute indicates that approximately two-thirds of Israelis reject the Biden administration’s calls for a less aggressive phase in the war against Hamas in Gaza. There is also widespread opposition to this shift across various ethnic and political groups in Israel. In addition, a group of around 50 Israel Defense Forces reservists gathered in Jerusalem, demanding that the fighting in Gaza should not cease until Hamas is defeated.

