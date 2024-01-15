en English
en English
Conflict & Defence

Israeli Minister Accuses Turkey of ‘Nazism’, Calls for Boycott

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Israeli Minister Accuses Turkey of ‘Nazism’, Calls for Boycott

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, known for his ultranationalist stance, has stirred the global political waters with his contentious remarks targeting Turkey. Ben Gvir accused the country of exhibiting tendencies akin to ‘Nazism,’ particularly towards Israeli players and other entities associated with Israel. He did not mince words as he went on to label Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a ‘full-on Nazi.’

A Call for Boycott

In response to what he perceives as Turkey’s hostile behavior, Ben Gvir has called upon Israeli citizens to boycott the country. He urged them to refrain from traveling to Turkey, purchasing Turkish products, or offering any financial support. “The State of Israel and its citizens should not forgive Turkey,” Ben Gvir stated, stressing that they must not allow themselves to be ‘trampled on.’

Underlying Tensions

These remarks are believed to be rooted in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Turkey. While the specific incidents that triggered these fiery comments were not detailed, they highlight the strained relationship between the two nations. The situation is closely watched by the international community, eager to understand how this will influence the already complex geopolitics of the Middle East.

Immediate Fallout

Ben Gvir’s call for a boycott came after an Israeli soccer player was reportedly arrested in Turkey. This incident, along with the minister’s subsequent comments, have escalated the situation, with potential implications for bilateral relations, international diplomacy, and the global soccer community. The extent and impact of this fallout remain to be seen as the world watches with bated breath.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

