Politics

Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict

As the clock struck midnight, ringing in the year 2024, the escalating conflict between Israel and Gaza painted a grim backdrop for the New Year celebrations. The Israeli military announced its strategic shift in operations, planning to continue its operations throughout the year and mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists.

Continued Conflict in Gaza

With 87 days of relentless confrontation, the death toll from Israeli strikes has reached a staggering 21,978 Palestinians, with 56,697 wounded. The Israeli military, in a strategic maneuver, is pulling back some troops from Gaza, preparing for more focused operations against Hamas and potentially against Hezbollah in Lebanon. This shift includes partially releasing reservists, a move aimed at bolstering an economy strained by the ongoing conflict.

A Glimmer of Humanity Amidst Chaos

Amid the devastation, there were moments that reminded us of our shared humanity. An Israeli officer, in the aftermath of an airstrike likely killing a Palestinian infant’s family, took the child to an Israeli hospital. Such instances, albeit rare, serve as a stark reminder of the universal value of human life transcending the boundaries of conflict.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

In a significant development, vaccines for children have entered Gaza for the first time since October 7, en route from the Palestinian government and UNICEF. Yet, the humanitarian crisis deepens as aid reaching Gaza fulfills only about 10 percent of the population’s needs. This shortage has left a significant portion of the population on the brink of extreme hunger.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military revealed the unfortunate loss of 29 soldiers due to friendly fire and operational incidents during the conflict, with a total of 506 soldiers killed since October 7.

Global Outcry for Ceasefire

In Istanbul, hundreds of thousands took to the streets in protest against the Israeli offensive, demanding an immediate ceasefire. The international community watches anxiously as the situation unfolds, hoping for a resolution that brings lasting peace to the region.

0
Politics War
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

