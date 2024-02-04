Israeli Leaders Lead Historic Talks on Normalization with Saudi Arabia

In a significant development in Middle Eastern geopolitics, Mossad Director David Barnea and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer have emerged as pivotal figures in the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. These talks are centered around the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel, a move that would dramatically alter the region's strategic landscape. Barnea, known for his skilful diplomacy, is steering the discussions towards mutual national interests, ensuring that the Israeli political scene's internal dynamics do not derail the process.

A United Approach Towards Normalization

Dermer, a close confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is adeptly handling the US facet of the negotiations. His deep-rooted understanding of American politics, coupled with his close ties with Netanyahu, makes him the ideal candidate to oversee the conclusion of any potential agreement. A striking feature of these normalization discussions is the marked contrast with the internal Israeli political drama that characterized the 2020 Abraham Accords. The current negotiations have seen a more cohesive approach from Israeli officials, with a reduced emphasis on individual credit for potential successes.

Timing and US Presidential Election

The ratification of any agreement by the US Senate ahead of the American presidential election in November is deemed crucial. Bipartisan support for such a deal is considered more likely under the Biden administration than a potential Trump administration. However, the possibility of concluding an agreement before the election remains uncertain. The recent Gaza war has complicated matters, introducing unexpected challenges into what was already a delicate negotiation process.

Israel-Saudi-US Trilateral Negotiations

In the broader picture, Saudi Arabia is seeking a defense pact with the United States, a potential quid pro quo for normalizing ties with Israel. These talks also involve US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has set specific conditions for peace with the Palestinians. Previous offers from Saudi Arabia to normalize relations in return for a Palestinian state have been rejected, adding another layer of complexity to these trilateral negotiations.