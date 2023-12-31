Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas

In an unprecedented move amidst an ongoing war, the Israeli government has approved a ministerial rotation, with Eli Cohen set to be replaced as foreign minister by Yisrael Katz. Cohen will transition to the role of energy minister but will continue to serve on the security cabinet, a key facet of Israel’s defense management.

Ministerial Rotation Amidst War

Despite the conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages since its inception on October 7, the Israeli government has moved forward with its pre-planned rotation. Critics have questioned the wisdom of such a decision during a time of war, arguing that it could potentially destabilize Israel’s foreign policy. However, the government has upheld its decision, stating that the appointments are subject to Israeli parliamentary approval.

Postponed Municipal Elections

In addition to the ministerial rotation, the Israeli government has also decided to hold previously postponed municipal elections in February. This decision stands as a testament to Israel’s commitment to democratic processes, even amidst the turmoil of war.

Sea Corridor Proposal for Aid Delivery

On a positive note, Israel has proposed a sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza for aid delivery, a move that will certainly bring some relief to the war-torn region. Four European countries are potentially participating in this humanitarian effort, although their names have not been disclosed yet.

Extension of War and Border Control

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has stated that he expects the war to last many more months. He suggested that the border zone between Gaza and Egypt should be under Israeli control, a statement that has sparked heated debates among international observers.

International Developments

In other international news, Iranian-backed Houthi militants struck a Maersk container vessel in the Red Sea, leading Maersk to suspend sailing in the region for 48 hours. Furthermore, citizens of Romania and Bulgaria will no longer require a passport to travel to most EU countries, Norway, and Switzerland starting March 31, 2024, marking a significant development in European travel regulations.