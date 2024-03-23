Israeli Foreign Minister Slams UN as 'Anti-Israel' following Guterres' Gaza Ceasefire Plea

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized the United Nations for its stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, labeling the organization 'anti-Israel.' This comes after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation. Guterres' comments were made during his visit to the Egyptian side of Rafah, where he spoke about the catastrophic conditions faced by civilians in Gaza and the necessity of a humanitarian ceasefire.

Advertisment

UN Chief's Ceasefire Call Amidst Crisis

During his visit to Rafah, Egypt, Guterres emphasized the 'endless nightmare' endured by Palestinian children, women, and men in Gaza. He condemned the attacks by Hamas on October 7 and criticized the collective punishment of Palestinian people. Guterres advocated for an immediate ceasefire, especially with Ramadan, the month of mercy, underway. His call to action also included the immediate release of all hostages, stressing the importance of unfettered access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Israeli Response to UN's Position

Advertisment

In a sharp retort to Guterres' statements, Katz accused the UN of bias against Israel and failing to condemn the actions of Hamas-ISIS terrorists who have been looting humanitarian aid. He also criticized the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for its alleged cooperation with terrorists. Katz's statements underscore the deep-seated tensions between Israel and the United Nations regarding the handling of the Gaza conflict.

Implications for International Relations

The exchange between the Israeli Foreign Minister and the UN Secretary-General reflects the complex interplay of international politics, humanitarian concerns, and the ongoing struggle for peace in the Middle East. The UN's calls for a ceasefire and Katz's subsequent criticism highlight the challenges in achieving consensus on the Gaza situation. This incident may have lasting implications for Israel-UN relations and the broader international community's approach to conflict resolution and humanitarian aid.