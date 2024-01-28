Israeli FM Extends Gratitude to Senator Graham for Unwavering Support

Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, recently conveyed his profound gratitude to U.S. Senator, Lindsey Graham, for his staunch support of Israel during a recent visit to Tel Aviv. The conversation between the two dignitaries highlighted Graham's unwavering backing for Israel's right to self-defense and his instrumental role in promoting normalization and regional initiatives aimed at bolstering Israel's security and advancing peace.

Graham: A Consistent Ally of Israel

Senator Graham has been a consistent ally of Israel, marked by multiple visits to the country. His third trip coincided with the aftermath of the Hamas invasion on October 7. The Senator from South Carolina has long been a vocal advocate for Israel's security, frequently emphasizing its importance on the global arena.

Commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day with Action

Speaking on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Graham underscored the importance of action going beyond mere remembrance. He advocated for the protection and prosperity of Israel as a fitting tribute to Holocaust victims. Memories of the past, according to Graham, must translate into proactive steps to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities.

Normalizing Relations with Saudi Arabia

Senator Graham reiterated his commitment to pursue a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, especially in light of the recent Hamas attacks. This move is seen as a strategic counterbalance to bolster Israel's security and foster peace with its neighbors. The promotion of such regional initiatives underscores the Senator's dedication to his long-standing ally and his determination to secure a more peaceful future for the Middle East.