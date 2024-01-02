en English
Conflict & Defence

Israeli Foreign Minister Denounces Allegations of ‘Settler Violence’ as ‘Blood Libel’

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Israeli Foreign Minister Denounces Allegations of 'Settler Violence' as 'Blood Libel'

In an unfolding narrative that has reverberated in the international media and diplomatic circles, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has swiftly denounced allegations of rampant ‘settler violence’ as a ‘blood libel’ and a deliberate distortion of reality. The stern rebuff comes in the wake of a report by the Samaria Regional Council, which takes a staunch stance against the global media’s depiction of a surge in violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers.

Fired Back at United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

The council’s report directly challenges the validity of data shared by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on the subject of ‘settler violence.’ The report casts aspersions on OCHA’s methodology, alleging inflation of figures by classifying incidents of violence against settlers as ‘settler-related violence.’ The report further accuses the UN agency of disregarding instances where Jewish residents may have acted in self-defense, suggesting a possible bias towards tarnishing Israel’s international standing.

Israeli Ambassadors Armed with Counter-Data

In response to these grave allegations, Cohen has expressed plans to demand answers from the United Nations. He has instructed Israeli ambassadors to leverage the report’s data in their diplomatic efforts to debunk these claims. The report, in turn, contests the narrative of a ‘false moral equivalence’ between Palestinian terrorists and Jewish settlers. It highlights, based on Israeli police statistics, a decrease in violence against Arabs by Jews in Judea and Samaria.

Rescuers Without Borders’ Stark Revelations

These findings starkly contrast the high number of violent incidents perpetrated by Palestinian Arabs against Jewish communities, as recorded by the non-governmental organization Rescuers Without Borders. The issue of ‘settler violence’ has also found its way into discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden urged Netanyahu to call to account any extremist settlers implicated in violent acts.

Unsettling Narratives

These developments come in light of a report by human rights group Yesh Din, which has recorded an alleged increase in violence, including the killing of at least 10 Palestinians and the torching of dozens of homes in the occupied West Bank in 2023. The group, along with the Palestinian health ministry, asserts that this marked the most violent year on record for settler attacks. However, these claims have been squarely refuted by Israeli authorities, including the military and police, who cite a significant decrease in such incidents.

Conflict & Defence Israel Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

