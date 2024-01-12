Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization

For the 14th consecutive Friday, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a revered holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem, has been under an unflinching blockade by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF). The IOF’s actions have effectively impeded numerous Palestinians from attending the atypically serene Friday prayers at the mosque. The IOF has meticulously sealed off roads leading to the mosque within the crammed lanes of the Old City, particularly ahead of the weekly Friday prayers, thereby obstructing the path of worshippers.

Unyielding Restrictions and Resilient Faith

Despite the stringent restrictions, a small but resilient faction of worshippers managed to perform the Fajr prayer on Friday at the mosque. These constraints on accessing Al-Aqsa, a site of profound religious significance, have been relentlessly in effect since October 7, drawing global attention to the escalating tension in the region.

Hamas’ Clarion Call for Action

Reacting to the ongoing siege, the Palestinian Islamist political organization, Hamas, has issued a potent call to action. They urged for a mobilization towards the mosque, encouraging Palestinians to rally under the evocative cry, ‘We come in a roaring flood.’ This rallying cry is seen as a defiant effort to protect the site and break the siege enforced by the Israeli forces.

A Struggle for Religious Freedom

The calls for mobilization and visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque are not just about demanding an end to the siege, but also about the dispatch of convoys to participate in protest sit-ins at the Mosque and its courtyards. The situation has also shed light on the tight security restrictions that the Israeli police have imposed on worshippers’ entry to Al-Aqsa since the commencement of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza on October 7. The struggle for this holy site, therefore, transcends beyond a physical blockade and resonates deeply with the enduring quest for religious freedom and dignity.