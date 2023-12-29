Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem

Israeli Occupation forces have undertaken actions that curtail the freedom of the press in occupied Jerusalem, particularly around the Al-Aqsa mosque. By laying siege around the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, close to the mosque, they have effectively limited media access to the area. The implications of these restrictions not only affect the dissemination of information but also the journalistic liberties in the region.

Restrictions Around the Al-Aqsa Mosque

The flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem has been closed off to non-Muslim visits until the end of Ramadan. The decision follows the outrage after Israeli security forces allowed approximately 800 settlers to pray within the compound, breaching a longstanding agreement. The compliance of Israel’s increasingly powerful radical settler movement with the Al-Aqsa policy remains to be seen.

Continued Violence in the Occupied West Bank

Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank shows no signs of abating. On Tuesday, the army reportedly killed two Palestinians and injured another in the village of Deir Al Hatab, east of Nablus. The incident occurred during an ambush near the Elon Moreh settlement. These incidents of violence cast a long shadow over the region, exacerbating the already volatile situation.

Global Repercussions and Actions

In response to the escalating conflict, Turkish authorities have detained 29 individuals suspected of ties to the militant group Daesh across nine provinces. Additionally, the Gaza Strip is set to host a high-level Hamas delegation aimed at ending the nearly 12-week war with Israel, which has left the Gaza Strip in ruins.

The restrictions imposed by the Israeli Occupation forces on journalists reporting from Jerusalem, especially around the Al-Aqsa mosque, are more than just measures of control. They are indicative of an ongoing struggle for power and influence, a narrative that extends beyond the confines of the occupied territories.