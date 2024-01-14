en English
Israel

Israeli Forces Detain Sisters of Assassinated Hamas Deputy Leader

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Israeli Forces Detain Sisters of Assassinated Hamas Deputy Leader

In an unfolding situation that has sent ripples across the Middle East, Israeli security forces have reportedly detained Dalal and Fatima al-Arouri, sisters of assassinated Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri. This development comes in the wake of a series of incursions by Israeli forces across Palestinian cities, further straining an already volatile landscape.

Al-Arouri’s Assassination

Saleh al-Arouri, a prominent figure in the Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group, Hamas, was assassinated in Beirut. Prior to his death, he had a $5 million bounty imposed by the United States and had spent time in Israeli prisons. Al-Arouri was known for spearheading Hamas’ operations in the West Bank and Gaza. His assassination inflamed tensions in the region.

Detention of Sisters

In the recent raids, Israeli forces arrested Saleh al-Arouri’s sisters, Dalal and Fatima al-Arouri, from their homes in al-Bireh and Aroura in the West Bank. Dalal was detained when Israeli forces raided her family’s home in Aroura, north of Ramallah. Simultaneously, Fatima was arrested from her home in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh. As of now, the reasons behind their detention remain unclear as Israeli authorities have not released an official statement.

Impact on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

This incident adds another layer to the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the ongoing confrontations between Israel and Hamas. Hamas governs the Gaza Strip and is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and the European Union, among others. Since October, at least 344 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, and a complete siege on the territory has been imposed, cutting off essential supplies to over two million Palestinians. The arrest of the al-Arouri sisters stands to potentially escalate hostilities, underlining the precarious security situation in the region.

Israel Politics Terrorism
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

