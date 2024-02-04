Israeli Finance Minister Challenges US Sanctions Against Settlers

In an unprecedented move, Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister of Israel, is raising his voice against the compliance of Israeli banks with US sanctions directed at Israeli settlers accused of violence. This bold stance has its roots in the recent incident where Bank Leumi, Israel's foremost banking institution, froze the account of an Israeli citizen targeted by the US sanctions. The move was a proactive effort to sidestep potential legal repercussions in the United States.

Finance Minister Stands Against Bank's Decision

Smotrich's intervention was swift. He immediately reached out to the Bank of Israel, inquiring about a clear statement that Israeli laws do not enforce banks to comply with such sanctions. He expressed his outrage, describing the action taken by an Israeli bank against an Israeli citizen due to US decisions as 'unthinkable'. The minister didn't hesitate to affirm his willingness to bring legislation to the table if it becomes necessary to resolve the issue.

Implications for Banks and Settlers

There is an expectation that other Israeli banks might follow on the path treaded by Bank Leumi in the wake of the US sanctions. The sanctions, imposed by President Biden, have significant implications for Israeli settlers in the West Bank. Freezing personal and business accounts in response to these sanctions could become a common practice across Israeli banks.

Risk of Penalties from the United States

A source within the banking sector shed light on the possible repercussions for banks that continue to service individuals on the US sanctions list. The risk of penalties from the United States is a concern that may influence the decisions of Israeli banks moving forward. This conflict between national loyalties and international obligations presents a complex challenge for the Israeli banking sector and its regulators.