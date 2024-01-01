Israeli Finance Minister Calls for ‘Voluntary Emigration’ of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza

In the midst of ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party, has sparked controversy by advocating for the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip. Smotrich’s vision involves encouraging the ‘voluntary emigration’ of Palestinian residents post the termination of military operations in the Hamas-controlled territory. He perceives Gaza as a persistent threat to Israel and vehemently opposes the allocation of funds to what he labels as ‘Nazi terrorists’ in Gaza.

Smotrich’s Proposition: A Contentious Stance

Smotrich’s proposal of promoting emigration from Gaza and re-establishing Jewish settlements has met with fierce opposition from Hamas, the international community, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. These views starkly contrast with the official government standpoint. Consequently, his party’s approval ratings have taken a downturn. This proposal comes in the aftermath of a ‘shock onslaught’ by Hamas on October 7 and ensuing discussions about the future of Gaza and its residents in the wake of recent hostilities. The minister’s plan to permanently control the Gaza Strip and establish Jewish settlements while encouraging the emigration of Palestinians living in Gaza to other countries has escalated tensions with Egypt and other Arab nations.

The Gaza Conflict: A Humanitarian Crisis

The ongoing conflict has resulted in unprecedented casualties and destruction. As per reports, the death toll in Gaza has reached 21,978 people, with 57,697 wounded. A quarter of Gaza’s residents are on the brink of starvation, and a humanitarian crisis is underway. The Israeli strikes in central Gaza have already claimed at least 35 lives, and the war is expected to continue for several more months. This situation has ignited fears that Israel plans to drive Gaza’s population out and prevent them from returning.

International Reactions and Implications

Smotrich’s contentious proposal has been met with strong international criticism. The United States and key Arab leaders have firmly rejected any post-war plans involving the relocation of Gazans. The proposal also faces substantial opposition within Israel itself. Critics have condemned the migration proposal as ethnic cleansing and a war crime, highlighting the dire moral and legal consequences of forcibly relocating populations in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The ongoing Gaza offensive has resulted in significant casualties and displacement, adding to the complexities of the situation.