Israeli Finance Minister Advocates for “Voluntary Emigration” of Palestinians from Gaza

In a recent interview, Israel’s Finance Minister and far-right Religious Zionism Party leader, Bezalel Smotrich, raised eyebrows with his advocacy for the “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Smotrich argued that a reduced Arab population, from the current two million to about 100,000-200,000, could significantly influence the post-war dialogue. He depicted the Gaza Strip as a 75-year-old “ghetto,” suggesting that if given the chance, many residents would opt to leave.

Context of the Statement

This controversial statement comes in the wake of a conflict instigated by Hamas’ attack on October 7th, causing widespread devastation and loss of life. Gaza’s health authorities report a grim tally of 21,822 Palestinian deaths, primarily women and children, and 56,451 injuries, alongside an estimated 1,200 Israeli fatalities.

The conflict has wreaked havoc on Gaza’s infrastructure, with 60% reported damage or destruction, leading to the displacement of nearly two million individuals and exacerbating shortages of essential commodities like food, clean water, and medicine.