Israeli Finance Minister Advocates for “Voluntary Emigration” of Palestinians from Gaza
In a recent interview, Israel’s Finance Minister and far-right Religious Zionism Party leader, Bezalel Smotrich, raised eyebrows with his advocacy for the “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.
Smotrich argued that a reduced Arab population, from the current two million to about 100,000-200,000, could significantly influence the post-war dialogue. He depicted the Gaza Strip as a 75-year-old “ghetto,” suggesting that if given the chance, many residents would opt to leave.
Context of the Statement
This controversial statement comes in the wake of a conflict instigated by Hamas’ attack on October 7th, causing widespread devastation and loss of life. Gaza’s health authorities report a grim tally of 21,822 Palestinian deaths, primarily women and children, and 56,451 injuries, alongside an estimated 1,200 Israeli fatalities.
The conflict has wreaked havoc on Gaza’s infrastructure, with 60% reported damage or destruction, leading to the displacement of nearly two million individuals and exacerbating shortages of essential commodities like food, clean water, and medicine.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments