Israel

Israeli Finance Minister Advocates for “Voluntary Emigration” of Palestinians from Gaza

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:47 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:00 am EST
Israeli Finance Minister Advocates for “Voluntary Emigration” of Palestinians from Gaza

In a recent interview, Israel’s Finance Minister and far-right Religious Zionism Party leader, Bezalel Smotrich, raised eyebrows with his advocacy for the “voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Smotrich argued that a reduced Arab population, from the current two million to about 100,000-200,000, could significantly influence the post-war dialogue. He depicted the Gaza Strip as a 75-year-old “ghetto,” suggesting that if given the chance, many residents would opt to leave.

Context of the Statement

This controversial statement comes in the wake of a conflict instigated by Hamas’ attack on October 7th, causing widespread devastation and loss of life. Gaza’s health authorities report a grim tally of 21,822 Palestinian deaths, primarily women and children, and 56,451 injuries, alongside an estimated 1,200 Israeli fatalities.

The conflict has wreaked havoc on Gaza’s infrastructure, with 60% reported damage or destruction, leading to the displacement of nearly two million individuals and exacerbating shortages of essential commodities like food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

