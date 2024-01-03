en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern

In a significant turn of international events, a senior Hamas member, Saleh al-Arouri, was assassinated in Beirut by an Israeli drone strike, a story reported by both The Telegraph and The Guardian. This bold move by Israel has stirred unease as it potentially signals a major escalation in the existing conflicts involving Israel, Hezbollah, and Hamas.

Unveiling the Victim

Saleh al-Arouri was not an ordinary Hamas member. He held the position of deputy chief of the political bureau for Hamas in Beirut and was a co-founder of the Qassam Brigades. His high-ranking status within Hamas, coupled with his involvement in planning attacks on Israel and strengthening ties between Hamas and Hezbollah, made him a prime target for Israel. His death has been seen as a significant victory for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite Israel not officially claiming responsibility for the attack.

Consequences of the Attack

The assassination of al-Arouri has far-reaching implications beyond the immediate loss of a senior Hamas official. The incident has sparked fears of a significant escalation in the region’s conflict. Condemnations of the attack have come from various fronts, including Hamas, Lebanon’s Prime Minister, and Iran. The Israeli action in Lebanon, targeting a Hamas stronghold, has been deemed an ‘Israeli crime’ by Lebanese acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has promised a strong response, albeit one cautiously calibrated to avoid plunging the country into all-out war.

Domestic Unrest Amid International Tension

While international tension escalates, Britain faces its own domestic issues. The Daily Express reports on a Tory MP criticizing the six-day strike by junior doctors, branding it an ‘act of cruelty.’ With the National Health Service (NHS) already under strain, The Times adds that as many as a million NHS cancellations could take place this week. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail scrutinizes NHS trust bosses for their high salaries, some reportedly as high as £300,000 annually. On the political front, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces accusations of manipulating figures to claim progress on clearing the asylum backlog, as reported by The Independent.

The news landscape also highlights stories from other sectors. The Metro features survivor accounts of a collision between a Japan Airlines flight and a coast guard flight in Japan, throwing aviation safety into sharp focus. The Daily Mirror supports post office workers involved in the IT scandal who are yet to receive their due compensation. In business news, the Financial Times announces that Tesla has been overtaken by China’s BYD as the world’s leading electric car manufacturer.

0
Aviation Health Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Saudi Arabian Low-Cost Airline flynas Plans Historic Public Listing

By Hadeel Hashem

Medical Emergencies Among Pilots and Aircrew Raise Concerns Over Aviation Safety

By Safak Costu

Drunk Passenger's In-flight Ordeal Ends in Home Confinement

By BNN Correspondents

SpaceX Drives 20% Surge in Orbital Launch Attempts in 2023

By Muhammad Jawad

Man Steals Airplane from North Las Vegas Airport, Arrested in Californ ...
@Aviation · 51 mins
Man Steals Airplane from North Las Vegas Airport, Arrested in Californ ...
heart comment 0
British Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing Over Tire Issue

By Safak Costu

British Airways Flight Makes Emergency Landing Over Tire Issue
Post-Pandemic Business Travel: A New Landscape Emerges

By Geeta Pillai

Post-Pandemic Business Travel: A New Landscape Emerges
United Airlines Stock: Minor Dip Amidst Long-Term Growth

By BNN Correspondents

United Airlines Stock: Minor Dip Amidst Long-Term Growth
Japan Airlines Collision: Tragic Turn of Events Sparks Scrutiny on Aviation Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Airlines Collision: Tragic Turn of Events Sparks Scrutiny on Aviation Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
28 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
30 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
30 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
31 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
34 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
35 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
37 seconds
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
38 seconds
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
Georgia Bulldogs' Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
38 seconds
Georgia Bulldogs' Tight End Brock Bowers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
17 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app