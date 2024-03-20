Israeli diplomats have launched a preemptive critique against the findings of two UN inquiries into the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (Unrwa), accusing the organization of partiality in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The diplomatic offensive came as one of the inquiries presented its initial findings to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, highlighting Unrwa's role amid 7 October Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

Investigations Under Scrutiny

The UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) initiated an investigation following Israeli allegations that a fraction of Unrwa's staff in Gaza was implicated in the attacks. Additionally, a comprehensive review led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, alongside three Nordic research organizations, aims to assess Unrwa's adherence to neutrality in humanitarian operations. Despite the Colonna review's interim findings praising Unrwa's effort to maintain neutrality, Israeli diplomats in London have dismissed the inquiries as insufficient, arguing that the agency cannot be reformed and accusing it of being a strategic asset to Hamas.

Allegations and Responses

Israel intensifies its claims, suggesting intelligence data shows a significant portion of Unrwa's workforce in Gaza are Hamas members, with some actively participating in conflicts. These assertions challenge the agency's neutrality and operational integrity within the region. Despite these allegations, Unrwa and its supporters, including the US, emphasize the critical humanitarian role the agency plays in Gaza, especially in light of the dire economic and food security crisis. The UN, along with other international bodies, has raised concerns over Gaza's worsening humanitarian situation, attributing part of the blame to Israel's restrictive measures on aid.

Future of Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

The ongoing controversy surrounding Unrwa poses significant questions about the future of humanitarian aid in Gaza. With the agency's significant role in providing essential services and aid to Palestinian refugees under scrutiny, alternative methods of assistance are being considered. However, the transition from Unrwa's established infrastructure to other organizations could present logistical and operational challenges, potentially exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. As international donors navigate the complexities of funding and supporting aid operations in Gaza, the ultimate impact on the Palestinian refugees remains uncertain.