Israel

Israeli Ambassador’s Plea to UN Amid Increasing Security Concerns

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:45 pm EST
Israeli Ambassador's Plea to UN Amid Increasing Security Concerns

In a recent session of the United Nations Security Council, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Israel, Gilad Menashe Erdan, raised the alarm over growing safety concerns for Israeli citizens. This escalates the already tense atmosphere in the region and underscores the struggles endured by those ensnared in the agitated milieu of political and military discord.

A Plethora of Attacks

The harsh realities of daily life in Israel have been punctuated by an uptick in attacks. Five Israeli soldiers were wounded in a car ramming incident in the southern West Bank, and two individuals fell victim to a stabbing assault at a checkpoint between Jerusalem and the Gush Etzion settlement bloc. The genesis of this heightened tension can be traced back to October 7 when an estimated 3,000 terrorists, reportedly led by Hamas, breached the Gaza border into Israel.

Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Compounding the issue is the ongoing Israeli military action in central and southern Gaza. This has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinians seeking refuge in Rafah, a city whose population has tripled to 850,000. The living conditions are nothing short of dire, characterized by polluted water, dysfunctional sanitation systems, and a crippling food shortage. Aid distribution within Gaza is continually obstructed by Israeli authorities, and a recent strike in Rafah resulted in at least 23 fatalities. Palestinians report heavy fighting in various refugee camps, and the death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours has reached 187, bringing the total to a staggering 21,507 since October.

International Intervention and Criticism

South Africa has lodged a formal complaint against Israel at the United Nations, accusing it of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention. Concurrently, Egypt has proposed a peace plan, which is currently under review by Hamas officials. The UN has criticized Israel for imposing severe restrictions on access to aid, leading to a shortage of food, medicine, and fuel. Amid the chaos, the Biden administration has bypassed Congress to provide emergency arms sales to Israel, further fueling the conflict with Hamas. The United Nations Security Council is being urged to implement an immediate humanitarian cease-fire as the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate.

As the New Year approaches, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The past few months have demonstrated that the path to peace is fraught with challenges, but the international community remains hopeful that a solution can be found. As Gilad Menashe Erdan‘s address to the United Nations Security Council suggests, Israel is seeking the international community’s attention and possibly its intervention or support in response to these security concerns. The ongoing tensions in the region underscore the critical need for diplomatic efforts and dialogue.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

