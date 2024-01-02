en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Israel to Face Genocide Accusations at ICJ: A Crucial Turning Point?

In an unprecedented move, Israel has elected to face the accusations of genocide lodged against it in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague.

South Africa, the accuser, alleges that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocidal acts. The case hinges on claimed violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide with regard to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Stands Firm Amid Accusations

Israel’s National Security Advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, has confirmed that the country will not boycott the proceedings. Instead, it plans to actively combat the charges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains unyielding, vowing to continue the war until Hamas is defeated and hostages in Gaza are released.

This firm stance comes despite escalating international pressure for Israel to scale back its offensive operations, which have resulted in significant casualties and extensive destruction in the region.

South Africa Alleges Genocide

South Africa’s accusations point to the scale of death, devastation, and humanitarian crisis in Gaza as evidence of genocide. They argue that Israel’s military campaign against Hamas meets the international legal threshold for such a charge.

The war has displaced 85% of Gaza’s population and led to thousands of deaths on both sides. These harrowing statistics, along with the International Court of Justice hearing scheduled for next week, have catapulted the Israeli-Palestinian conflict back into the global spotlight.

The Fallout of War

As the war continues, its toll becomes increasingly evident. Beyond the heavy human costs, the conflict has strained Israel’s economy and military readiness. In a further blow, the Supreme Court recently struck down a component of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan in the midst of the ongoing turmoil.

However, a glimmer of hope emerges as the military announces a partial troop withdrawal from Gaza, hinting at a possible de-escalation. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has suggested that residents of Israeli communities near Gaza may soon be able to return home, indicating a potential decrease in rocket threats.

Nevertheless, the conflict continues, with intense fighting persisting in southern Gaza. The war, which began following a Hamas attack on southern Israel that led to over a thousand casualties and hostage-taking, has triggered a comprehensive Israeli military response.

The outcome of the upcoming ICJ hearing may bring significant legal and diplomatic implications, potentially reshaping the course of this protracted conflict.

0
Israel Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

InMode's Stock Plunge: A Temporary Setback or Cause for Concern?

By Shivani Chauhan

High Court Directs Health Ministry to Lift Barriers in Aerial Medical Evacuation Services

By Shivani Chauhan

Jerusalem Protests Erupt Over Israeli Justice Reform, Netanyahu Signals Compromise Amid Corruption Trial

By Shivani Chauhan

War's Aftermath: Eilat's Struggle for Economic Recovery

By Shivani Chauhan

Decades-Old Olive Trees Uprooted in East Jerusalem for Israeli Develop ...
@Israel · 46 mins
Decades-Old Olive Trees Uprooted in East Jerusalem for Israeli Develop ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Court Upholds Judicial Integrity Amidst Political Tensions: A Parallel to Political Violence in South Korea

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Court Upholds Judicial Integrity Amidst Political Tensions: A Parallel to Political Violence in South Korea
Israeli Security Minister Triggers Controversy Over Palestinian Prisoner Food Reduction

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Security Minister Triggers Controversy Over Palestinian Prisoner Food Reduction
Tony Blair Denies Reports of Involvement in Palestinian Resettlement Talks

By Shivani Chauhan

Tony Blair Denies Reports of Involvement in Palestinian Resettlement Talks
Turkey Detains 33 Suspected Mossad Operatives in Major Espionage Crackdown

By Shivani Chauhan

Turkey Detains 33 Suspected Mossad Operatives in Major Espionage Crackdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
18 seconds
Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
50 seconds
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
1 min
2024 Ushers in Hope Amidst Celebrations and Political Preparations
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
1 min
College Students Spearhead Free Diabetes Prevention Program: A Step Towards Healthier Living
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
1 min
A City on the Move: Rotorua's Noteworthy Stories from September 2023
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
1 min
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
2 mins
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
2 mins
EPA's Military-Grade Spending Raises Concerns and Sparks Investigation
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque
2 mins
Bangladesh Football Federation Reverses Suspenison on BKSP and Coach Haque
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app