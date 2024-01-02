en English
International Relations

Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Israel to Defend Itself at International Court Against Genocide Accusations

In a significant move, Israel has chosen to defend itself at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against accusations of genocide in Gaza by South Africa. South Africa’s case, initiated at the ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands, alleges that Israel’s military actions against Hamas in Gaza equate to genocide under international law and demands Israel to cease its attacks.

Israel Responds to Accusations

Typically dismissive of international cases against it as biased, Israel’s decision to respond underlines the concern for its global reputation. Israeli officials, including Eylon Levy of the Prime Minister’s office, have dismissed South Africa’s claims as ‘absurd blood libel.’ Despite increasing international pressure to scale back, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to continue the military campaign until the hostages held by Hamas are released, particularly with an upcoming visit from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Shift in Israel’s Strategy

Israel has begun the process of withdrawing troops from certain areas, hinting at a possible shift in strategy. However, it maintains that the operation can continue for a prolonged period, focusing on the remaining Hamas strongholds. The conflict has led to nearly 22,000 Palestinian deaths and significant destruction in Gaza, with Israel restricting entry of supplies except for limited UN aid.

Impact on Political Landscape

Discussions on post-war arrangements for Gaza are ongoing, with Netanyahu facing mounting pressure for a comprehensive plan. The Israeli military has announced some troop withdrawals and allowed residents from communities near Gaza to return home. Despite these developments, fighting continues, especially in southern Gaza.

The recent ruling by the Israeli Supreme Court against a key component of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan might influence the ICJ case. This ruling demonstrates an independent judiciary and signals a defeat for the judicial overhaul. With potential elections looming after the conflict ends, the outcome of the ICJ case could politically and economically isolate Israel.

International Relations Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

