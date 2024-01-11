Israel to Defend Against Genocide Allegations in Gaza at ICJ

Israel prepares to defend itself against allegations of genocide in the Gaza Strip at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The charges, brought forth by South Africa, claim that Israel’s actions during the ongoing conflict with Hamas militants contravene the 1948 Genocide Convention.

With a two-day hearing scheduled, the conflict in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of 23,000 individuals, mainly women and children, according to Palestinian officials, continues to draw global attention.

South Africa Accuses Israel at the UN’s Highest Court

South Africa stepped up to accuse Israel of conducting genocide against Palestinians in Gaza at the United Nations’ top court.

The South African legal team presented evidence, including relentless bombing, destruction of homes and infrastructure, prevention of humanitarian aid, and usage of destructive bombs, to support their allegations.

The UN’s top human rights official condemned the Gaza invasion and defended criticism of Israel’s actions. Consequently, the Security Council passed a resolution to contain the spillover of the conflict.

Israel Vehemently Denies the Allegations

Israel strongly denied the allegations, insisting that its military operations are a fight against Hamas terrorists in compliance with international law.

This dispute has struck at the core of Israel’s national identity, drawing comparisons to South Africa’s history under apartheid. Israel has deployed a robust legal team to defend its position, with the case expected to last years.