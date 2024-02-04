Israel Tightens Security, Aids Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza

In a bid to enable humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without compromising security, Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has announced a new operational measure. As part of an agreement with the US, Egypt, and the United Nations, the border crossings of Kerem Shalom and Nitzana between Israel and Egypt will now remain closed on Saturdays.

Channeling Aid Through Controlled Checkpoints

The decision aims to effectively assist the UN in distributing goods on the Gazan side of Kerem Shalom, and facilitating reception on the Egyptian side at Rafah. This strategic closure schedule is designed to ensure that trucks laden with much-needed aid for Gaza, which formerly traversed these border crossings, are inspected thoroughly by Israel. This step is crucial for preventing the transport of potential weapons to Hamas, thereby maintaining the delicate balance of security and humanitarian aid.

Addressing Immediate Humanitarian Needs

On February 3, COGAT reported the admission of four tankers of cooking gas into the Gaza Strip. This gas is critical for the operation of essential infrastructure in the beleaguered region. This move illustrates the ongoing efforts to immediately address the pressing humanitarian needs in Gaza.

Repairing Vital Infrastructure

The coordination for the repair of vital infrastructure in Gaza, left extensively damaged by the Israeli offensive, has also been successfully completed. With approximately 60% of Gaza's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, these repair efforts are pivotal for improving living conditions and restoring a semblance of normalcy in the region.