Israel

Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:02 pm EST
In a landmark ruling, Israel’s Supreme Court has invalidated a pivotal law that aimed to limit the judiciary’s power to overturn government decisions adjudged ‘unreasonable.’ A significant component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plans, the legislation was passed by Parliament in July and has since been a topic of national debate. This decision, however, marks a blow for Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, which has been advocating changes to reduce the judiciary’s power and increase political control over judicial appointments and decisions.

The Controversial Law and Its Implications

The law in question sought to curtail the powers of the judiciary, scrapping the ‘reasonableness’ clause that the court has traditionally used to overturn government decisions deemed unconstitutional. This legislative amendment, a key part of Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul, was designed to prevent judges from striking down government decisions considered unreasonable. The striking down of this law by the Supreme Court has the potential to reopen societal fissures and reignite tensions within the country.

A Narrow Decision

In what can be viewed as a narrow decision, the Israel Supreme Court convened with all 15 justices for the first time, with an 8 to 7 vote against the law. The court declared that they hold the authority to overturn major pieces of legislation that serve as a sort of constitution for Israel. This ruling is seen as a significant blow to Netanyahu and his hard-line allies, who have consistently argued that the national legislature should have the final word over the legality of legislation and other key decisions.

Implications for Israel’s Democracy

This landmark ruling carries far-reaching implications for the balance of power between Israel’s legislative and judicial branches. It underlines the vital role of the Supreme Court in maintaining checks and balances within the Israeli government and, in a broader sense, the character of the State of Israel as a democratic nation. The decision could potentially reignite mass protests against the government and has certainly highlighted ongoing power struggles within the Israeli government.

Israel Law Politics
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

