Israel Rejects South Africa’s ‘Genocide’ Accusations at the ICJ

Israel has emphatically dismissed allegations made by South Africa in a filing with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of engaging in ‘genocidal actions’ in Gaza. The rejection, underlined by the use of the term ‘blood libel’, suggests that Israel regards the accusations as unfounded and defamatory.

Allegations and Rejection

The application lodged by South Africa with the ICJ accuses Israel of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention, alleging genocidal acts against the Palestinian populace in Gaza. Responding with strong denial, Israel labeled the charges as ‘blood libel’, an historical term used to describe false allegations against Jews, thereby rejecting the allegations with vehemence.

The Toll of Conflict

More than 21,000 people are reported to have been killed in the nearly three months of Israeli bombardment of Gaza, with the majority of casualties being civilians. The IDF reported that 168 Israeli soldiers had died in the ground operation in Gaza, while over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed and at least 55,000 have been injured.

South Africa’s Stand

South Africa, a vocal critic of Israel’s actions against Hamas in Gaza, instituted proceedings against Israel at the ICJ, urging the court to convene quickly and issue provisional measures, including a ceasefire. The South African president has compared Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to apartheid, and the case is based on the Genocide Convention. Israel, in retaliation, accused South Africa of cooperating with Hamas, a terrorist organization.

The Israeli government’s firm rejection of these accusations is indicative of a broader political and diplomatic clash, and its implications for international relations are yet to unfold in their entirety.