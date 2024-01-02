Israel Refutes South Africa’s ICJ Claim as New Year Ushers in Global Protests Amid Gaza Conflict

On the first day of the new year, the Israel-Gaza conflict entered its 87th day, with tension escalating on multiple fronts. The key events of the day included Israel’s rejection of a claim made by South Africa to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and worldwide protests ringing in the new year against the backdrop of increasing conflict.

Israel Rejects South Africa’s ICJ Claim

Israel has found itself at the center of international legal deliberations as it prepares to defend itself against accusations of genocide lodged by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The exact nature of the claim and Israel’s reasons for its rejection remain undisclosed. This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict.

Global Protests Match the New Year’s Eve

The turn of the year saw global protests, likely sparked by the escalating tensions and recent actions in the Gaza conflict. These demonstrations, although widespread, were varied in scale, location, and message, reflecting the far-reaching impact and differing perspectives on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

An Ongoing Conflict

The broader conflict continues to evolve, most notably with Israeli military plans to pull some troops from Gaza, signaling a shift towards more targeted operations against Hamas. This move may lead to a new phase of lower-intensity fighting against the Hamas militant group. However, this development comes amidst increasing violence, with the death toll rising to nearly 22,000 Palestinians and 173 Israeli soldiers.

Moreover, the conflict has wrought significant displacement and destruction. The Palestine Red Crescent Society has established the first organized camp in Khan Younis for Palestinians displaced by Israeli strikes across Gaza. Meanwhile, nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, with much of the territory reduced to rubble.

The conflict has also strained international relations, with the Biden administration pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the U.S. foreign policy becoming a top focus for the government in 2024. The Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier is set to return to its home port, ending its deployment to the eastern Mediterranean, which started in support of Israel after the Oct 7 attack by Hamas militants.

As the conflict enters its 87th day, the world watches, protests, and deliberates, all while the chronology of war continues to unfold.

