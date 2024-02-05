Israel Protests U.S. Influence on Policies Towards Hamas: A Deep Dive

For the past few weeks, Israel has been caught in the throes of civil unrest. Amidst the clamor of voices echoing through the streets, one message rings out clear: the U.S. government's influence on Israel's policies towards Hamas, and the consequent resupplying of the Gaza Strip, is not accepted by Israeli citizens. The protestors, a diverse group including mothers of IDF soldiers, reservists, bereaved families, and other concerned individuals, view this as a stark betrayal by President Joe Biden's administration.

The Victory March: A Call for Control

The Victory March, organized by reservist soldiers and families of hostages held in Gaza, forms a significant part of the protests. The march's goal is not just a mere demonstration of dissent, but a demand that part of Gaza remain under Israeli control indefinitely. This event is marked by speeches that resonate with the public's sentiment, permanent protest camps, and persistent lobbying of elected officials.

A Show of Defiance at the U.S. Embassy and Ashdod Port

The Mothers of IDF Soldiers group led a rally outside the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, demanding President Joe Biden cease leveraging power to force Israel to resupply Hamas. In a similar act of defiance, hundreds of Israelis, including parents of soldiers and families of hostages, staged a blockade outside Ashdod Port to prevent trucks laden with supplies for Gaza from departing. This blockade has persisted for more than two weeks, marking a significant escalation in the protests.

International Pressure and Unresolved Issues

Simultaneously, Israel is grappling with the complexities of international pressure urging the continuation of aid into Gaza, ceasefire talks involving the release of Palestinian terrorists for Israeli hostages, and the appropriation of humanitarian aid entering Gaza by Hamas. The situation is further complicated by the U.S.'s insistence on appeasing Iran at Israel's expense, a move viewed by many Israelis as unacceptable. Notably, the U.S.'s opposition to Israel's strategy of allowing Gazans to leave for third countries through the Rafah border crossing, despite several countries expressing willingness to accept them as refugees, has added to the growing tension.

Reconsidering Coexistence and the Two-State Solution

The ongoing conflict and recent events, such as the October 7th attack that resulted in numerous Israeli casualties, are compelling Israelis to question the viability of coexistence and the two-state solution. The grim reality of atrocious acts and casualties stir the debate on whether coexistence is indeed a feasible option or an idealistic notion far from realization.